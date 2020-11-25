Army veteran caught with weapons to be sentenced next year

An army veteran caught with an imitation rifle, hand axe and lock knife in Brandon town centre while dressed in camouflage will be sentenced in the new year.

Carl Robinson, 38, of Riverside Way, Brandon, previously pleaded guilty to possessing an imitation firearm in a public place and two charges of possessing a knife or bladed article in a public place.

Robinson, who served a tour of Afghanistan with the army from 2000 to 2003, was stopped by police on September 8, 2019, near Brandon railway station.

The imitation rifle – a .22 BB gun – was attached to his large rucksack under a cloth and a further search of the bag revealed the knife and hand axe.

Robinson, who has a previous conviction for possessing a bladed article in 2014, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday but sentencing was adjourned by Judge Rupert Overbury.

Judge Overbury said it wasn’t “set in stone” that Robinson would face jail but it was a “distinct possibility”.

Robinson will be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court on January 14.