Suffolk man to complete 82-mile run in memory of grandad
- Credit: EACH
A Suffolk man is planning to run 82 miles in just 24 hours in memory of his grandad.
Alfie Norman will be running in memory of his grandad, Rice, who passed away in October 2020.
The 22-year-old will be running from his mum's house in Stowmarket, and plans to run into Ipswich, before passing through Suffolk towns, and finishing at his nan's house in Bacton.
The route has been carefully chosen, so that he runs through areas that were special to his grandad, who would have been 82 this summer.
Alfie said: "He meant the absolute world to so many of us.
"It'll be a massive challenge but I am really looking forward to it."
Alfie will be raising money for EACH (East Anglia's Children's Hospices) as it meant so much to his grandad.
"It's an honour to raise money for such an amazing charity, which carries out fantastic work and supports so many families."
Alfie's fiancée Paige will be cycling alongside him throughout the duration.
To donate, click here.