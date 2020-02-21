Man to face crown court GBH trial

Shane Borrett pleaded not guilty at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

A man accused of causing grievous bodily harm with intent will face a trial later this year.

Shane Borrett, 32, of Cambridge Road, Lowestoft, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday and pleaded not guilty to the GBH offence.

The charge follows an incident in Lowestoft on January 11 this year.

Borrett, who spoke only to confirm his personal details and enter his plea during the short hearing, will now face a trial, which has been placed on the crown court warned list for May 26.

The court heard that the trial is expected to last three to four days.

No bail application was made at the hearing for Borrett, who was represented by barrister Andrew Thompson.

Mr Thompson said a bail application would be made at a later date.

Borrett was remanded in custody.