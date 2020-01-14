Suffolk man accused of rape to appear at crown court

A man will appear at Ipswich Crown Court next month charged with rape Picture: ARCHANT

A Suffolk man facing two charges of rape will appear at crown court next month.

Simon Coombes, 31, of Queensway, Mildenhall, appeared before magistrates in Ipswich on Tuesday charged with two counts of rape of a woman in December 2018.

Coombes, who spoke only to confirm his personal details at the short hearing at Suffolk Magistrates' Court, was granted unconditional bail.

He will next appear at Ipswich Crown Court on February 11 for a Plea and Trial Preparation Hearing (PTPH).

A co-defendant in the case, Luke Sullivan, 28, of White Hart Court High Street, Mildenhall, who is accused of raping the same woman, did not appear on Tuesday.

He is facing one charge of rape and is scheduled to appear before magistrates in Ipswich on January 21.