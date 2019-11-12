E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Man to face trial over 19 parking tickets in 21 days

12 November, 2019 - 11:30
A man will face trial over parking ticket fines Picture: ARCHANT

A man who amassed 19 parking tickets in the space of 21 days will face a trial in the new year over unpaid fees.

Christopher Hall, of Wilbram Road, Newmarket, is facing action from West Suffolk Council over the parking offences in Newmarket between November 12 and December 2 last year.

Hall was handed parking tickets in Newmarket town centre from November 12 to November 21, as well as November 23 to November 30. He also got a ticket on December 2. Each ticket carried a £70 charge.

The parking space was under the jurisdiction of Forest Heath District Council at the time, prior to the authority's merger with St Edmundsbury to form West Suffolk Council in May.

Hall is charged with contravening or failing to comply with local traffic order relating to parking spaces.

He is due to appear at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on January 8.

