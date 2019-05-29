Man will skydive to raise money for hospice which cared for his mum

A Suffolk man will skydive from 10,000ft to raise money for a hospice which cared for his mum during her last days.

Christian Bevan, from Haverhill, will jump from a plane on Sunday, July 21 as part of the St Nicholas Hospice Care's Skydive Day at Beccles Airfield.

The tandem skydive will see Christian and others fall 1,000ft every eight seconds to raise funds for the Bury St Edmunds-based hospice, which provides end-of-life care and support in west Suffolk.

Christian, who has already raised more than £1,500, praised the hospice staff for their support following his mum's death.

"Last summer, I lost my beautiful mum Ronnie to pancreatic cancer. I don't know how I would have coped without the help of the hospice," he said.

"The staff are angels in disguise and even now, many months on, they still care and help me with my loss.

"Now, I'm not asking people to sponsor me loads, but I'm very sure that watching me jumping out of a plane and being filmed at the same time will be worth a laugh."

Christian's fundraising efforts are being supported by The Royal Exchange pub in Haverhill, who are holding a quiz night, raffle and a rock and roll bingo in the pub on Thursday, May 30 at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £2 per person for the quiz and there is a maximum of six people on each table. There is no need to book in advance, people can just turn up on the night.

Charlie De-Moore, the hospice's events fundraiser, said: "Christian has done an amazing job of raising over £1,550 for the hospice already and that's even before he's taken part in our skydive day.

"We are looking for more fundraising thrill seekers to join him on the day. It will be an experience you will never forget and you will be helping us to continue supporting people like Christian's mum Ronnie during their last days."

Last year, 16 people threw themselves out of a plane at the hospice's skydive day to raise more than £5,600 for the charity.

Those wanting to take part are asked to pay a £50 non-refundable deposit and a minimum sponsorship of £350.

For more information, contact Charlie De-Moore by emailing charlie.de-moore@stnh.org.uk or telephoning 01284 715599.

Anyone wishing to sponsor Christian can visit his Virgin Money Giving website page.