Suffolk man to scale Everest for dementia charity

James Scott, who runs Nine Deli in Southwold, is climbing Mount Everest for Sole Bay Care Fund - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

A Suffolk man will be fulfilling his partner’s ambition by visiting Mount Everest to raise money for a charity that provides palliative care and dementia support.

James Scott, 56, who runs Southwold coffee shop Nine Deli, will be heading off to the Himalayan mountain at the end of this month for an expedition that Lisa Partridge, 56, originally planned to undertake, but could not do so for personal reasons.

His sights are set on raising at least £1,000 for Southwold-based Sole Bay Care Fund, but he said he would like to raise £1 for every metre of the 5,500m distance to reach Mount Everest base camp, where his climb will finish.

James Scott has been going for walks to practise for his Everest adventure - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Nurse Ms Partridge had chosen the charity because she was familiar with it through her own work.

The fund is for patients at Sole Bay Health Centre at Reydon and provides care and resources not routinely funded by the NHS and aims to keep patients at home or as near to home as possible by providing them with the support and equipment they need.

Mr Scott was born in Inverness and lived in the Scottish fishing village of Helmsdale before moving to Northamptonshire.

He served in 16 Signal Regiment, which was based in Krefeld in Germany and worked in Sarajevo in Bosnia and Herzegovina and Kosovo, which included work in refugee camps.

James Scott will fly the flag when he travels to Everest - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

He said: “I have run the London marathon before, but this is a different league. The altitude will be a new experience for me, but I am sure I will find a way to get round it.

“There is a bit of trepidation but I have got a positive mind from being in the military. As long as my mental attitude is right and my body holds up, which it should, I should be able to do it.”

He will be heading out on October 26 and is due to return in mid-November.

A gofundme page has been set up to raise money for the charity.