E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Man who waved imitation gun at police from rooftop is jailed

PUBLISHED: 11:36 18 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:40 18 March 2020

Phillip Emery who was jailed at Cambridge Crown Court Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE CONSTABULARY

Phillip Emery who was jailed at Cambridge Crown Court Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE CONSTABULARY

Archant

A man who waved an imitation gun at police from the roof of a building during a stand-off has been jailed for three years.

Phillip Emery appeared on the roof of a building after police executed a drugs warrant in Fordham Road, Newmarket, on April 25 and had detained a suspect.

Emery refused to get down and removed a fascia and some roof tiles to retrieve a black handgun before pointing it in the direction of officers who took cover.

While officers were out of sight, Emery, 43, made off on foot. He was arrested on May 19 in Isleham but the weapon was never recovered.

Emery, of Fordham Road, Newmarket, pleaded guilty to to possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence at Cambridge Crown Court on Tuesday.

You may also want to watch:

He also pleaded guilty to breaching a restraining order, a burglary and a theft.

The burglary was committed between February 1 and February 17 last year at property on Fordham Road in Newmarket.

The key of a Mitsubishi Outlander was stolen and used to take the vehicle.

Detective Constable Josh Coe said: “Police officers day in and day out have to put themselves forward into situations like this where others back away to help keep the public safe.

“They had no reason to doubt that Emery wasn’t holding a real firearm and it’s fortunate that no one was seriously hurt.”

Emery received a 30-month sentence for possessing the imitation firearm and six months imprisonment for the burglary to run consecutively.

He also received a two-month sentence for the burglary, to run concurrently alongside his jail term, and no separate penalty for the breach of restraining order.

Most Read

‘Never experienced anything like it’ - Mum with highly suspected coronavirus warns others over illness

Kelly Eade, from Lowestoft, is self-isolating after a 'highly suspected' case of coronavirus. Picture: KELLY EADE

More Suffolk coronavirus cases and nearly 30 confirmed in East of England

The latest government figures breaking down the regional updates have been released. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Nursery warning after parents of children reportedly test positive for coronavirus

There have been two reported cases of coronavirus in Felixstowe. Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA WIRE

Coronavirus: List of schools, colleges and nurseries in Suffolk currently closed

Some schools in Suffolk are closed today because of coronavirus Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ ISTOCKPHOTO MONKEY BUSINESS

What do I do with my rubbish if I’m self-isolating due to coronavirus?

Rubbish collections in Suffolk will continue as normal for now. Picture: ARCHANT

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Never experienced anything like it’ - Mum with highly suspected coronavirus warns others over illness

Kelly Eade, from Lowestoft, is self-isolating after a 'highly suspected' case of coronavirus. Picture: KELLY EADE

More Suffolk coronavirus cases and nearly 30 confirmed in East of England

The latest government figures breaking down the regional updates have been released. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Nursery warning after parents of children reportedly test positive for coronavirus

There have been two reported cases of coronavirus in Felixstowe. Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA WIRE

Coronavirus: List of schools, colleges and nurseries in Suffolk currently closed

Some schools in Suffolk are closed today because of coronavirus Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ ISTOCKPHOTO MONKEY BUSINESS

What do I do with my rubbish if I’m self-isolating due to coronavirus?

Rubbish collections in Suffolk will continue as normal for now. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Coronavirus: Which Suffolk schools and nurseries are closed today

Fellixstowe Academy is one of the schools which is partially closed today. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Why The Repair Shop is the feelgood TV show we need right now

The Repair Shop, presented by Jay Blades, is returning for its fifth Series. Picture: Ricochet Ltd/Steve Peskett/BBC

Coronavirus: One Sixth Form College to close and introduce ‘home learning’ for students

One Sixth Form College in Ipswich. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Latest school to be hit by coronavirus closure

Grove Primary School at Carlton Colville. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man who waved imitation gun at police from rooftop is jailed

Phillip Emery who was jailed at Cambridge Crown Court Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE CONSTABULARY
Drive 24