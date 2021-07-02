Mystery Suffolk man wins £1million with lucky dip EuroMillions ticket

Published: 2:53 PM July 2, 2021

A mystery Suffolk man has won £1million in a recent EuroMillions draw after buying a lucky dip ticket.

The man, who has been named only as "Mr. M", became a millionaire overnight thanks to the UK Millionaire Maker prize in the EuroMillions draw on Tuesday, June 15.

The Suffolk local bought a lucky dip ticket on the National Lottery website, becoming one of more than 8m players who take home a prize each week through their games.

The lucky winner said he plans to go on holiday and treat his family with his winnings.

Camelot’s Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at the National Lottery, said: “Huge congratulations to Mr. M for winning this fantastic prize.

You may also want to watch:

"He has become a millionaire overnight and can now look forward to treating his family and enjoying a fabulous holiday.

“We’re encouraging everyone to check their tickets online at national-lottery.co.uk or by downloading the National Lottery app, and to buy or check their tickets in retail in line with government guidance.

"Playing online via the website or app means that your ticket is checked, and you get an email notification if you win a prize.

"You can also scan your retail tickets on the National Lottery app to check if you're a winner.”