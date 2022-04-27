News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Police concerned for 58-year-old man missing from east Suffolk village

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 9:45 AM April 27, 2022
Police are concerned for the welfare of a missing man from near Woodbridge

Police are concerned for the welfare of a missing man from near Woodbridge - Credit: Suffolk police

A 58-year-old man has been reported missing from a village in east Suffolk. 

Mark Fuller, was last seen in Laxfield on April 25 and has not been in touch with members of his family since April 24.

Mark has been described as white, 6ft tall, balding and with a beard.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said officers are concerned for Mark's welfare.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact Suffolk police on 101.

