Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Market doubles in size after electricty points investment

PUBLISHED: 12:40 04 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:55 04 March 2019

David Bowman, Ruth Bowman and Lance Stanbury at Mildenhall market which has grown following recent investment Picture: FOREST HEATH DISTRICT COUNCIL

David Bowman, Ruth Bowman and Lance Stanbury at Mildenhall market which has grown following recent investment Picture: FOREST HEATH DISTRICT COUNCIL

Archant

The number of traders at a west Suffolk market has nearly doubled after a £12,000 investment in new electricity points.

David Bowman, Ruth Bowman and Lance Stanbury chat with Lekky who runs a food business on the market Picture: FOREST HEATH DISTRICT COUNCILDavid Bowman, Ruth Bowman and Lance Stanbury chat with Lekky who runs a food business on the market Picture: FOREST HEATH DISTRICT COUNCIL

The improvements to the electric points at Mildenhall market at the beginning of the year has seen the number of traders grow with more stalls in the pipeline.

New traders include a cheese and pork pie stall, a sweet and savoury stall selling fresh bread, a selection of pies, fudge and locally made fruit juice. There are also new stalls specialising in jewellery, pictures and photography, racing memorabilia, home improvements and double glazing on top of the market regulars.

Lance Stanbury, cabinet member for planning and growth at Forest Heath District Council, said: “An attractive market can really enhance a town centre and entice people in to visit not only the stalls but the local shops as well.

“There are some great stalls and traders on Mildenhall market so if you haven’t been for a while, why not come along and shop? Equally if you want to trade on the market or feel it is missing a specialist stall, let our market development officer know.”

David Bowman shopping at Charlie Gould Cheese and Pies stall Picture: FOREST HEATH DISTRICT COUNCILDavid Bowman shopping at Charlie Gould Cheese and Pies stall Picture: FOREST HEATH DISTRICT COUNCIL

The new electricity points, which were funded by Mildenhall Parish Council and Forest Heath District Council, will also be used to power community events, according to councillors.

David Bowman, cabinet member for operations at Forest Heath, said: “We asked people earlier this year via some of the Facebook groups around Mildenhall what stalls they would like to see on their market.

“The market has since grown although we are not finished yet and we hope to attract even more variety of traders over the months ahead to ensure the market continues to grow in strength.”

Chairman of Mildenhall Parish Council, Ruth Bowman, said: “I think the market has so much to offer and with the public’s support it can continue to grow and thrive, all for the benefit of the town.

“The electric points meanwhile will not only benefit the market but can also be used to power community events in the heart of our town throughout the year.”

Anyone interested in running a stall on the market can contact sharon.fairweather@westsuffolk.gov.uk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Fuller Flavour: My heart feels broken, with no doubt more horrible defeats on the horizon

Collin Quaner and Cole Skuse react after the German had missed a late chance. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

The seven best places for tea and coffee in Suffolk as voted by you

How many of these tearooms have you been to? Picture: APPLAUD COFFEE

Two more headlining acts have been announced for Newmarket Nights

The Kaiser Chiefs are coming to Newmarket Nights Picture: CHUFF MEDIA

Schools, farms and care homes among councils’ multimillion pound sell-off

Suffolk County Council has sold off assets including schools, care homes and farms Picture: ARCHANT

Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: They think it’s all over... it is now – This season can do one

A disappointed looking Toto Nsiala reflects after the defeat by Reading. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Most Read

Fuller Flavour: My heart feels broken, with no doubt more horrible defeats on the horizon

Collin Quaner and Cole Skuse react after the German had missed a late chance. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

The seven best places for tea and coffee in Suffolk as voted by you

How many of these tearooms have you been to? Picture: APPLAUD COFFEE

Two more headlining acts have been announced for Newmarket Nights

The Kaiser Chiefs are coming to Newmarket Nights Picture: CHUFF MEDIA

Schools, farms and care homes among councils’ multimillion pound sell-off

Suffolk County Council has sold off assets including schools, care homes and farms Picture: ARCHANT

Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: They think it’s all over... it is now – This season can do one

A disappointed looking Toto Nsiala reflects after the defeat by Reading. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Scathing report says special educational needs is not improving quickly enough

Suffolk County Council's special educational needs and disability provision has come under fresh criticism from Ofsted and the CQC. Picture: ARCHANT

Schools, farms and care homes among councils’ multimillion pound sell-off

Suffolk County Council has sold off assets including schools, care homes and farms Picture: ARCHANT

Tickets to Ed Sheeran’s Ipswich gigs go on resale

Ed Sheeran tickets in Ipswich have now been launched on official resale sites. Picture: KEVIN WINTER WireImage.com

Colchester-based military policeman in running for Army Apprentice of the Year award

Lance Corporal Wyatt Chappell, of Colchester-based 156 Provost Company Picture: Cpl Jamie Hart

Police appeal after 14-year-old girl is sexually assaulted in Witham

A teenage girl was sexually assaulted in an alleyway off Chelmer Road in Witham Picture: GOOGLEMAPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists