Market doubles in size after electricty points investment

David Bowman, Ruth Bowman and Lance Stanbury at Mildenhall market which has grown following recent investment Picture: FOREST HEATH DISTRICT COUNCIL Archant

The number of traders at a west Suffolk market has nearly doubled after a £12,000 investment in new electricity points.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

David Bowman, Ruth Bowman and Lance Stanbury chat with Lekky who runs a food business on the market Picture: FOREST HEATH DISTRICT COUNCIL David Bowman, Ruth Bowman and Lance Stanbury chat with Lekky who runs a food business on the market Picture: FOREST HEATH DISTRICT COUNCIL

The improvements to the electric points at Mildenhall market at the beginning of the year has seen the number of traders grow with more stalls in the pipeline.

New traders include a cheese and pork pie stall, a sweet and savoury stall selling fresh bread, a selection of pies, fudge and locally made fruit juice. There are also new stalls specialising in jewellery, pictures and photography, racing memorabilia, home improvements and double glazing on top of the market regulars.

Lance Stanbury, cabinet member for planning and growth at Forest Heath District Council, said: “An attractive market can really enhance a town centre and entice people in to visit not only the stalls but the local shops as well.

“There are some great stalls and traders on Mildenhall market so if you haven’t been for a while, why not come along and shop? Equally if you want to trade on the market or feel it is missing a specialist stall, let our market development officer know.”

David Bowman shopping at Charlie Gould Cheese and Pies stall Picture: FOREST HEATH DISTRICT COUNCIL David Bowman shopping at Charlie Gould Cheese and Pies stall Picture: FOREST HEATH DISTRICT COUNCIL

The new electricity points, which were funded by Mildenhall Parish Council and Forest Heath District Council, will also be used to power community events, according to councillors.

David Bowman, cabinet member for operations at Forest Heath, said: “We asked people earlier this year via some of the Facebook groups around Mildenhall what stalls they would like to see on their market.

“The market has since grown although we are not finished yet and we hope to attract even more variety of traders over the months ahead to ensure the market continues to grow in strength.”

Chairman of Mildenhall Parish Council, Ruth Bowman, said: “I think the market has so much to offer and with the public’s support it can continue to grow and thrive, all for the benefit of the town.

“The electric points meanwhile will not only benefit the market but can also be used to power community events in the heart of our town throughout the year.”

Anyone interested in running a stall on the market can contact sharon.fairweather@westsuffolk.gov.uk