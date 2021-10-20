News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Southwold Market celebrates its 800th birthday

Matt Powell

Published: 2:57 PM October 20, 2021   
Southwold Town Council

Market stallholders and Southwold Town mayor Will Wendell at the celebration - Credit: Southwold Town Council

Southwold Market is celebrating its 800th birthday in 2021 and the town council has started marking this anniversary with the current stallholders.

At the start of national Love Your Local Market fortnight, October 16 to 30, stallholders got together and shared a birthday cake for the market.

Southwold Town Council

Celebratory bunting marking 800 years decorated some of the stalls - Credit: Southwold Town Council

All the way back in 1221, Southwold was officially recorded as having a market and it still trades on Mondays and Thursdays.

A heritage trail which begins at the market has been created to offer people a chance to explore some of the historical places in Southwold.

Southwold deputy mayor Ian Bradbury said: "Southwold Town Council started celebrating 800 years of the market being in place in town and acknowledged the current contribution of the market holders and to the economy of the town.

"We had a lovely presentation and greeting to them yesterday, and cut a cake in celebration of that fact."

Southwold Town Council

Southwold Market stall holders got to share a cake to celebrate the market's 800th birthday - Credit: Southwold Town Council

To follow the trail, download the My Southwold app.

