Suffolk market set up in lockdown is on to 12th event

A Suffolk market set up during the COVID-19 pandemic is still going strong and has just held its 12th event.

The Woodbridge Arts Market, held at Tea Hut on Sunday provided visitors with the chance to browse an array of stalls, including paintings, photography, books, wildlife art, rugs, Kaftans, textiles and mind maps.

Glass artist Mary Lamb at Woodbridge Arts Market - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

There was also music provided by up-and-coming musicians, including Louisa Cook, Adam Thomas, Stoo, Carl Best and Bella.

The markets are co-organised by Katharine Moore and Charmian Berry.

Artist Katharine Moore with guitarist Carl Best at Woodbridge Arts Market - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Ms Moore said: “We started the markets after the first lockdown because everything had been cancelled and because we wanted to create a COVID-secure event that could operate through the tier system.

“We have just had market number 12 and it is going really well and it is a lovely event.”

The next markets will be held on August 7 and September 4.

Jeene Foulger and Ian Last of Hill Cottage Arts at Woodbridge Arts Market - Credit: Ella Wilkinson



