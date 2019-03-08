E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Video

Flood defence inspection cameras saving Environment Agency thousands Flood defence inspection cameras saving Environment Agency thousands

PUBLISHED: 09:55 08 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:55 08 November 2019

This confined access point in Bromeswell, east of Woodbridge, is an ideal place for the agency to use a camera rather than to send someone to inspect it in person Picture: ENVIRONMENT AGENCY

This confined access point in Bromeswell, east of Woodbridge, is an ideal place for the agency to use a camera rather than to send someone to inspect it in person Picture: ENVIRONMENT AGENCY

ENVIRONMENT AGENCY

Brand new cameras are saving thousands of pounds and hours of work for Suffolk's Environment Agency flood defence teams.

The video feed from the camera's is fed back to the team on land. this camera was being lowered into Martlesham Sluice Picture: ENVIRONMENT AGENCYThe video feed from the camera's is fed back to the team on land. this camera was being lowered into Martlesham Sluice Picture: ENVIRONMENT AGENCY

Staff from the agency regularly inspect flood gates, sluices and river networks across the county, often involving descending into waterways more than 100 years old, to ensure they are clear of debris.

The job can require CCTV specialists and diving crews to get to the trickiest spots - but now new action cameras are being used to investigate the hundreds of structures the agency owns.

You may also want to watch:

Staff have been making good use of waterproof cameras, filming when attached to telescopic carbon fibre poles or floating devices, to check if their pipes and buildings are in perfect working order.

The agency's new cameras can be fitted to floatation devices or telescopic poles to let them reach the trickiest spots in Suffolk's waterways Picture: ENVIRONMENT AGENCYThe agency's new cameras can be fitted to floatation devices or telescopic poles to let them reach the trickiest spots in Suffolk's waterways Picture: ENVIRONMENT AGENCY

Flood risk advisor Chris Finbow said: "Investing in this kit has delivered a huge cost saving for us and helped us carry out our inspections much more quickly and easily.

"We are finding new uses for this setup all the time, further confirming it as an essential piece of our kit."

The Environment Agency owns and maintains hundreds of culverts, flood gates, sluices and weirs, which need inspecting on an annual basis.

By using cameras to get a close-up view of these assets, senior advisors in the teams can be satisfied by the footage that the structures are intact, in good health, and can be signed off until their next scheduled inspection.

Most Read

Stolen Land Rover used in night-time ram raid in Suffolk village

A stolen Land Rover was used to smash through the front of a SPAR shop in Glemsford during an overnight ram raid. Picture: ARCHANT

Man charged in connection with eight incidents in seaside town

Ryan Shaw, of Garrett Crescent, Leiston, has been charged in connection with eight incidents in Aldeburgh Picture: SIMON PARKER

New A14 to open before Christmas – improving Suffolk link to Midlands

The A14 crosses the Great Ouse on a 750-metre viaduct. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

‘Finally the club listened... Our journey from darkness to light is well underway’ – Butcher’s stirring letter to Town fans

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert with club legend Terry Butcher. Photo: Pagepix

Woman breaks arm in fall after side of seafront shelter collapses

Felixstowe seafront gardens, where a woman was injured in a fall. Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Stolen Land Rover used in night-time ram raid in Suffolk village

A stolen Land Rover was used to smash through the front of a SPAR shop in Glemsford during an overnight ram raid. Picture: ARCHANT

Man charged in connection with eight incidents in seaside town

Ryan Shaw, of Garrett Crescent, Leiston, has been charged in connection with eight incidents in Aldeburgh Picture: SIMON PARKER

New A14 to open before Christmas – improving Suffolk link to Midlands

The A14 crosses the Great Ouse on a 750-metre viaduct. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

‘Finally the club listened... Our journey from darkness to light is well underway’ – Butcher’s stirring letter to Town fans

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert with club legend Terry Butcher. Photo: Pagepix

Woman breaks arm in fall after side of seafront shelter collapses

Felixstowe seafront gardens, where a woman was injured in a fall. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Town centre car crash causes traffic backlog

The collision happened this morning on Franciscan Way and all emergency services are attending the scene.Picture: WILL JEFFORD

Mothercare Ipswich launches ‘closing down sale’ as company shuts remaining stores across UK

Mothercare at the Copdock Mill Interchange, Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE

Air ambulance responds after woman suffers medical emergency

The East of England Ambulance Service and the rapid response vehicle from the East Anglian Air Ambulance responded after a woman in her 40s suffered a suspected cardiac arrest near Lowestoft. Picture: Library

Villagers concerned over flood risk from major energy project

Villagers have raised concerns about the flood risk to Friston Picture: SASES

Homeless people given keys to Ipswich house to stop them sleeping rough or sofa-surfing

A house in Ipswich has been refurbished to provide accommodation for homeless people. Left to right, Julia Hancock from the Selig (Suffolk) Trust, Greg Dodds, from Orwell Housing Association and Nick Denny, chief executive of East of England Co-op. Picture: ORWELL HOUSING ASSOCIATION
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists