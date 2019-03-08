Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

'It isn't spoken of enough' - Suffolk men open up about mental health difficulties

PUBLISHED: 13:05 11 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:05 11 June 2019

Jon Neal from Suffolk Mind. Picture: ARCHANT

Jon Neal from Suffolk Mind. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

BBC Radio Suffolk presenter Wayne Bavin, Suffolk Mind chief executive Jon Neal, Suffolk Mind volunteer Lambert Dangmaa and Suffolk Food Hall butchery supervisor Craig Bullard have encouraged other men to have the confidence to speak out by talking openly of their own experiences.

BBC Radio Suffolk presenter, Wayne Bavin, has teamed up with three other men to talk about men's mental health. Picture: SIMON PARKERBBC Radio Suffolk presenter, Wayne Bavin, has teamed up with three other men to talk about men's mental health. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Mr Bullard said: "I feel men's health is a subject that isn't spoken of enough in the country, let alone the county.

"I've had some help from Suffolk Mind before but not to the extent that others have.

"I think it's important to have the opportunity to speak to someone as it can have a bigger influence than people believe.

"I'm proud to be from Suffolk and a proud dad and so I want our county to be the best it can be for talking about and taking care of mental health right now and for our future generations."

Craig Bullard, Suffolk Food Hall butchery supervisor, has spoken out about mental health. Picture: ARCHANTCraig Bullard, Suffolk Food Hall butchery supervisor, has spoken out about mental health. Picture: ARCHANT

Mr Neal, who joined in an online video with the other three, said: "All too often, men's mental health campaigns focus on encouraging men to talk.

"That can certainly help, but some men, and women for that matter, just don't want to talk about their feelings.

"So instead, we try to educate everyone about the emotional needs we all have that must be met in order to stay well. Stress is nature's way of telling us a need is not being met.

"If we know that, we can spot the first signs of stress in ourselves and those around us and then identify the unmet need and hopefully figure out a way to get that need met.

Lambert Dangmaa, who volunteers for Suffolk Mind. Picture: SUFFOLK MINDLambert Dangmaa, who volunteers for Suffolk Mind. Picture: SUFFOLK MIND

"We want to highlight that everyone has mental health, just as we have physical health.

"And we can all look after our mental health better, if we can spot the signs of stress."

One of the main talking points in Men's Health Week is suicide.

It is the biggest killer of men under the age of 50 in the UK and three out of four suicides are by men.

In Suffolk in 2017, 61 people took their own life through suicide.

Most Read

When and where to see the OVO Energy Women’s Tour in Suffolk and road closure details

The first stage of the OVO Energy Women's Tour at Southwold in 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Is this the picture which shows James Norwood is about to sign for Ipswich Town?

Is this James Norwood's car at Portman Road? Picture: OWEN FAYERS/TWITTER

Done deal: Ipswich complete signing of 32-goal Tranmere striker Norwood

Ipswich Town have completed the signing of Tranmere striker James Norwood on a three-year deal. Picture: ITFC

Ipswich Town are second favourites for promotion from League One next season – but who are bookies tipping to challenge them?

Sunderland's Jack Ross, Paul Lambert's Ipswich and Danny Cowley's Lincoln are all among the bookies' favourites to win promotion from League One. Picture: PA

Boy rushed to hospital in ‘serious’ condition after falling ill at school

An air ambulance could be seen landing in a field outside the school in Clacton Picture: SARAH MILLWALL LOUISE

Most Read

When and where to see the OVO Energy Women’s Tour in Suffolk and road closure details

The first stage of the OVO Energy Women's Tour at Southwold in 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Is this the picture which shows James Norwood is about to sign for Ipswich Town?

Is this James Norwood's car at Portman Road? Picture: OWEN FAYERS/TWITTER

Done deal: Ipswich complete signing of 32-goal Tranmere striker Norwood

Ipswich Town have completed the signing of Tranmere striker James Norwood on a three-year deal. Picture: ITFC

Ipswich Town are second favourites for promotion from League One next season – but who are bookies tipping to challenge them?

Sunderland's Jack Ross, Paul Lambert's Ipswich and Danny Cowley's Lincoln are all among the bookies' favourites to win promotion from League One. Picture: PA

Boy rushed to hospital in ‘serious’ condition after falling ill at school

An air ambulance could be seen landing in a field outside the school in Clacton Picture: SARAH MILLWALL LOUISE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Fatal crash victim named as Ipswich teenager

The crash happened on the A1071 at Burstall Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

Boy rushed to hospital in ‘serious’ condition after falling ill at school

An air ambulance could be seen landing in a field outside the school in Clacton Picture: SARAH MILLWALL LOUISE

Everything you need to know about the Ipswich Jazz Festival 2019

Polly Gibbons who will be one of the headline acts at the Ipswich Jazz Festival 2019 Photo: Bruce Bizenz

Mum hosts drag queen show to thank doctors who brought her son back to life

Nicola Carpenter and her son Alec who was diagnosed with the rare form of cancer. Picture: NICOLA CARPENTER

FULL OBITUARY: ‘Mr Southwold’ Dudley Clarke

Dudley Clarke in 2007. 'He endeared himself to everybody he met; he treated everyone with the same respect and courtesy' Picture: Alex Fairfull
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists