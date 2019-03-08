'It isn't spoken of enough' - Suffolk men open up about mental health difficulties

Jon Neal from Suffolk Mind. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

BBC Radio Suffolk presenter Wayne Bavin, Suffolk Mind chief executive Jon Neal, Suffolk Mind volunteer Lambert Dangmaa and Suffolk Food Hall butchery supervisor Craig Bullard have encouraged other men to have the confidence to speak out by talking openly of their own experiences.

BBC Radio Suffolk presenter, Wayne Bavin, has teamed up with three other men to talk about men's mental health. Picture: SIMON PARKER BBC Radio Suffolk presenter, Wayne Bavin, has teamed up with three other men to talk about men's mental health. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Mr Bullard said: "I feel men's health is a subject that isn't spoken of enough in the country, let alone the county.

"I've had some help from Suffolk Mind before but not to the extent that others have.

"I think it's important to have the opportunity to speak to someone as it can have a bigger influence than people believe.

"I'm proud to be from Suffolk and a proud dad and so I want our county to be the best it can be for talking about and taking care of mental health right now and for our future generations."

Craig Bullard, Suffolk Food Hall butchery supervisor, has spoken out about mental health. Picture: ARCHANT Craig Bullard, Suffolk Food Hall butchery supervisor, has spoken out about mental health. Picture: ARCHANT

Mr Neal, who joined in an online video with the other three, said: "All too often, men's mental health campaigns focus on encouraging men to talk.

"That can certainly help, but some men, and women for that matter, just don't want to talk about their feelings.

"So instead, we try to educate everyone about the emotional needs we all have that must be met in order to stay well. Stress is nature's way of telling us a need is not being met.

"If we know that, we can spot the first signs of stress in ourselves and those around us and then identify the unmet need and hopefully figure out a way to get that need met.

Lambert Dangmaa, who volunteers for Suffolk Mind. Picture: SUFFOLK MIND Lambert Dangmaa, who volunteers for Suffolk Mind. Picture: SUFFOLK MIND

"We want to highlight that everyone has mental health, just as we have physical health.

"And we can all look after our mental health better, if we can spot the signs of stress."

One of the main talking points in Men's Health Week is suicide.

It is the biggest killer of men under the age of 50 in the UK and three out of four suicides are by men.

In Suffolk in 2017, 61 people took their own life through suicide.