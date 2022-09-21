Suffolk pair's 'pride' in taking part in the Queen's funeral

The Royal British Legion's Suffolk county standard bearer Alf Bloomfield was at the Cenotaph in London for the Queen's funeral - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Representatives of the Suffolk Royal British Legion (RBL) and police have spoken of their pride in taking part in the ceremonies for the Queen’s funeral in London and the "sombre" atmosphere in the capital.

Alf Bloomfield, the RBL’s Suffolk county standard bearer, was at the Cenotaph during Monday’s procession, while police officer Ashley Gorbutt was among colleagues from across the country who were lining the Mall.

Saxmundham man Mr Bloomfield was one of only 72 representatives of the RBL from across the country to be called upon by the organisation’s national parade marshalls to participate.

He travelled down on Tuesday (September 13) to take part in rehearsals and on Monday, he left his hotel at 6am to march to the Ministry of Defence building in Whitehall, which was the muster point for representatives of the armed forces.

They then formed up at the Cenotaph at 11am and he lowered his standard as the cortege came past following the service at Westminster Abbey.

Alf lowered his standard as the Queen's coffin went passed - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The 75-year-old was able to catch a glimpse of the coffin for the second time as he had previously seen it when the Queen arrived at Buckingham Palace, having been flown down from Scotland where she had been lying-in-state in St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh.

“It was very sombre. I am from south London, born and raised and I have spent most of my life in London, but marching onto Whitehall at 11am on Monday, I have never known it so quiet. It was very serene. You could hear a pin drop,” Mr Bloomfield said.

Suffolk PC Ashley Gorbutt on duty in the Mall - Credit: JULIAN WATSON

Although having never served himself, he has relatives who were in the military, including his brother, who was a serviceman in the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers.

He added: “It was a great honour to be there and I was proud to be a part of such an historic occasion.”

PC Gorbutt travelled to London on Sunday and was on the Mall at 7.30am on Monday in his role to look after the public and keep an eye out for unusual behaviour.

He had been selected at random to be on duty for the funeral.

He said: “It was a surreal day, being part of the state funeral. When the Queen’s hearse passed and we all bowed our heads, it felt like a dream being there. I’ll definitely not be forgetting that shift in a hurry.”