Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

How health secretary and Suffolk MP Matt Hancock responded to our questions about failing trust

PUBLISHED: 16:30 28 November 2018 | UPDATED: 17:19 28 November 2018

Health secretary Matt Hancock arriving in Downing Street. He is being urged to take action after a third CQC report ranked the region's mental health service 'inadequate' Picture: PA / Stefan Rousseau

Health secretary Matt Hancock arriving in Downing Street. He is being urged to take action after a third CQC report ranked the region's mental health service 'inadequate' Picture: PA / Stefan Rousseau

PA Wire/PA Images

West Suffolk MP and health secretary Matt Hancock is facing calls to intervene over the future of the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT).

This newspaper put a series of questions to him today and yesterday, but his office said he was not available to speak to our reporters directly.

Topics we wanted him to talk about included patient safety, NSFT’s next steps and his message to the people of Suffolk in the wake of today’s CQC report.

Key questions we wanted Mr Hancock to answer included:

• To the best of your knowledge, are patients safe in the care of NSFT?

• Enough is enough – that’s what people are telling us, including those in your constituency. What steps are you taking to reassure them, both as a Suffolk MP and health secretary, that action will be taken?

• Is special administration – reserved only for the worst performing NHS trusts – something being considered for NSFT? Has it been ruled out?

• There are calls for Suffolk’s mental health services to split with Norfolk. Is this a move you would support, or an option being considered?

• Change is on the horizon, as you mentioned in national interviews. We want to know, is this the end of NSFT as we know it, and if so, how will this affect patients?

• A lot of people, including patients and families, want to hear your views as a Suffolk MP and as health secretary. What is your message to them, following a third failed CQC in your patch?

• How can families of loved ones lost while the trust has been in crisis be reassured by you that action will be taken, and fast?

• Do you see a future for NSFT in Suffolk, and if so, what does it look like?

However, in response to these topics, we received this statement via email: “This is a very concerning report that raises serious questions about how we are delivering mental health services in Norfolk and Suffolk.

“The first priority must always be the welfare and safety of patients.

“As a local MP I’ve been working on supporting mental health services and helping people to get access to mental health services for years – we now need to take a serious look at all the options to ensure we deliver the best possible care to the people who need it.

“The report makes clear that mental health services in Norfolk and Suffolk are not good enough and need serious improvement.

“This situation cannot continue and I am determined to sort it out.”

His remarks came as the CQC revealed they are not ruling out a special administration arrangement for NSFT.

READ MORE: Interview with mental health boss after damning CQC

Topic Tags:

Town fights back after losing bank and 24-hour cashpoint

8 minutes ago James Carr
Didy Ward of Moth crafts, Bungay. Photo: James Carr.

Businesses in a market town which was stripped of its last bank have fought back from an uncertain future.

Video Orwell Bridge could close due to high winds

12:18 Megan Aldous
Highways england are waiting for more details from the Met Office before they decide. Picture: ARCHANT

There is a possibility that the Orwell Bridge in Ipswich could close tomorrow due to strong winds, highways officials have said.

Tesco staff prevent scam after man told to buy £800 worth of gift cards by fraudsters

49 minutes ago Michael Steward
The incident happened at Tesco in Sudbury Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Sharp-eyed staff at a Suffolk supermarket stepped in to stop a man in his 60s from being the victim of a scam when he attempted to buy hundreds of pounds worth of gift cards.

How health secretary and Suffolk MP Matt Hancock responded to our questions about failing trust

54 minutes ago Emily Townsend
Health secretary Matt Hancock arriving in Downing Street. He is being urged to take action after a third CQC report ranked the region's mental health service 'inadequate' Picture: PA / Stefan Rousseau

West Suffolk MP and health secretary Matt Hancock is facing calls to intervene over the future of the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT).

Number of pubs in Ipswich has dropped by almost a third - but here’s how those remaining are innovating to draw in new types of punters

15:48 Jessica Hill
Louise Weeden at the Spread Eagle pub in Ipswich. Picture: Grain Brewery

With nearly a quarter of the UK’s pubs taking their last orders since 2008, the Campaign for Real Ale (Camra) says communities suffer as small local pubs are lost.

Proud wheelchair-bound woman’s desperate plight to fund her mobility

15:46 Russell Cook
Dr Lin Berwick signing copies of her book 'God's Rich Pattern' in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

The desperate plight of a woman who is totally blind, suffers from cerbral palsy quadriplegia and partial hearing loss, has resulted in her launching an appeal to help fund the purchase of a purpose-made mobility vehicle along with a new wheelchair.

Polar bears and penguins highlight the recycling challenge

15:38 Russell Cook
The recycling display at The Apex, in Bury St Edmunds. PICTURE: Russell Cook

School pupils, brownies, guides and care home residents have answered the recycling challenge with decorative polar bears and penguins using a huge variety of materials and waste products.

Most read

Video ‘It’s nothing to do with who signed who’ – Lambert on not picking Nsiala and Nolan

Toto Nsiala and Jon Nolan were brought to Ipswich Town by their former Shrewsbury and Grimsby boss Paul Hurst. Photo: ITFC

REVEALED: the top 100 companies in Suffolk

Rob Thomson of Grant Thornton and Jonathan Agar of Birketts. Picture: Grant Thornton

Video Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre given green light for next three years

Friends Katelyn and Chloe enjoying their waffles on a stick at Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre 2018. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Ipswich town centre “stabbed in back” as council’s development arm buys retail park at Martlesham, says Tory opposition

Anglia Retail Park off Bury Road has had a new lease of life since B&Q departed. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Video ‘It’s going to be a long time until they have success unless something changes’ - Hurst reflects on Town job

Paul Hurst was sacked as Ipswich Town manager on October 24. Picture Pagepix

Video Orwell Bridge could close due to high winds

Highways england are waiting for more details from the Met Office before they decide. Picture: ARCHANT

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24