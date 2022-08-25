News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Michael Portillo spotted recording BBC show at Suffolk railway station

Matthew Earth

Published: 1:00 PM August 25, 2022
Broadcaster Michael Portillo has been in Suffolk to record an episode of Great British Railway Journeys

Presenter Michael Portillo has been spotted recording an episode of his BBC railway documentary series at a station in east Suffolk.

Pictures have been shared on social media of Portillo, who fronts Great British Railway Journeys, at Saxmundham railway station this week.

A spokesman for Fremantle, which distributes Great British Railway Journeys, confirmed Portillo was at the station for an episode of the show.

Portillo is a former Conservative MP and cabinet minister turned broadcaster who has presented the BBC Two series since it started in 2010.

The BBC star was spotted at Saxmundham station

He stepped down from politics in 2005, having already presenting several years earlier.

The 69-year-old is famously known for his bright trousers and jackets, and was spotted wearing a bright yellow shirt on his visit to Suffolk.

