Michael Portillo spotted recording BBC show at Suffolk railway station

Broadcaster Michael Portillo has been in Suffolk to record an episode of Great British Railway Journeys - Credit: Denise Bradley

Presenter Michael Portillo has been spotted recording an episode of his BBC railway documentary series at a station in east Suffolk.

Pictures have been shared on social media of Portillo, who fronts Great British Railway Journeys, at Saxmundham railway station this week.

A spokesman for Fremantle, which distributes Great British Railway Journeys, confirmed Portillo was at the station for an episode of the show.

Portillo is a former Conservative MP and cabinet minister turned broadcaster who has presented the BBC Two series since it started in 2010.

The BBC star was spotted at Saxmundham station - Credit: Chris James

He stepped down from politics in 2005, having already presenting several years earlier.

The 69-year-old is famously known for his bright trousers and jackets, and was spotted wearing a bright yellow shirt on his visit to Suffolk.