Charity launches 100 miles challenge to plug Covid-19 funding gap

Jon Neal, the chief executive of Suffolk Mind Picture: GREGG BROWN

Suffolk Mind is challenging its supporters to walk, run, climb or cycle 100 miles in a bid to help plug the coronavirus funding gap.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The mental health charity launched the challenge earlier this month to help plug the predicted £150,000 funding gap caused by the coronavirus, which has already seen it move away from its Quay Place base.

You may also want to watch:

As part of the challenge, people are encouraged to cover the distance in any way they like – including skipping or swimming – alone, with friends or with colleagues.

Lizzy Tuthill, community fundraising coordinator, said: “We’re needed now more than ever, but coronavirus has meant we have lost out on tens of thousands of pounds in fundraising.

“That’s why we’ve launched this new campaign, to encourage people to have some fun and challenge themselves, whilst supporting a local charity that supports the community of Suffolk.”

To sign up, visit here.