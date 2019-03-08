Thunderstorms

Thunderstorms

max temp: 17°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Suffolk Mind visit Suffolk hospitals to tackle low morale

PUBLISHED: 17:34 02 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:34 02 May 2019

Neill Moloney, managing director and deputy chief executive at Ipswich Hospital. Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Neill Moloney, managing director and deputy chief executive at Ipswich Hospital. Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Archant

A local NHS trust has invited mental health specialists into its hospitals in an attempt to tackle low morale in staff.

Ipswich Hospital, Heath Road.Ipswich Hospital, Heath Road.

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT), which operates Ipswich and Colchester hospitals, invited Suffolk Mind to liaise with staff following a “disappointing” NHS staff survey, which chief executive Nick Hulme labelled the trust's “greatest disappointment”.

The survey, conducted last year, found that 41.5pc of staff say they had felt unwell due to work-based stress in the last year, with a further 59.5pc saying they had gone to work despite not feeling well enough to perform their duties.

As a result, the local mental health charity has been providing training to staff to highlight the importance of mental wellbeing in the workforce.

Jo Wood, ESNEFT assistant director of human resources praised the introduction of the scheme, saying: “The feedback has been excellent and we will continue training services for the remainder of this year.”

You may also want to watch:

Despite the need for change, the trust added the poor results may be linked to its creation last year following the merger of Ipswich and Colchester hospitals.

A spokesman for the trust said in March: “The survey was carried out a very short time after the new Trust was created and in many ways reflects the uncertainty and change faced by many colleagues.

“The survey gives us valuable insights into how staff are feeling and thinking. We clearly have much more to do.”

In response to the news, managing director Neill Moloney said: “There is a huge amount of work to do on this.

“There are specific areas we need to put extra resources in to.”

In addition to the collaboration with the charity, the trust has also started a staff magazine, as well as pledging to restart a yearly staff awards ceremony to recognise hard work across all levels of the trust.

Following the comments from board members, directors board chairman David White said staff were the “lifeblood” of the organisation, adding: “This is the number one issue for the organisation going forward.”

Most Read

Orwell Bridge closed in both directions due to ongoing police incident

Suffolk police have closed the Orwell Bridge on the A14 in both directions due to an ongoing incident. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Teenager fighting for life after crash on busy road

The scene on Turner Road near Colchester Hospital where the incident happened. Picture: HANNAH MILLER

Final missing Colchester black fox found dead on A12

The last of the three missing foxes has been found dead on the A12 near Colchester. Picture: RICHARD ASHTON

Man taken to hospital after Orwell Bridge closure – road now re-opened

Closure of the Orwell Bridge caused gridlock in Ipswich yesterday Picture: ARCHANT

Supermarket shopper fleeced out of £400 for worthless power equipment

Suffolk Trading Standards officers carrying out checks Picture: SUFFOLK TRADING STANDARDS

Most Read

Orwell Bridge closed in both directions due to ongoing police incident

Suffolk police have closed the Orwell Bridge on the A14 in both directions due to an ongoing incident. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Teenager fighting for life after crash on busy road

The scene on Turner Road near Colchester Hospital where the incident happened. Picture: HANNAH MILLER

Final missing Colchester black fox found dead on A12

The last of the three missing foxes has been found dead on the A12 near Colchester. Picture: RICHARD ASHTON

Man taken to hospital after Orwell Bridge closure – road now re-opened

Closure of the Orwell Bridge caused gridlock in Ipswich yesterday Picture: ARCHANT

Supermarket shopper fleeced out of £400 for worthless power equipment

Suffolk Trading Standards officers carrying out checks Picture: SUFFOLK TRADING STANDARDS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘Welcome to hell’s kitchen’ written on wall of arsonist’s burning flat

Matthew Eaves, who set fire to his own flat in Eye, has been jailed for arson Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

‘He needs stopping’ - Anger at developer who took cash for new home that was unfinished

Isobel Dide Siemmond at her property in east Suffolk Picture: JAMIE HONEYWOOD

Two arrested after crash sees teen airlifted to hospital

The scene on Turner Road near Colchester Hospital where a teen was in collision with a car Picture: HANNAH MILLER

Suffolk Mind visit Suffolk hospitals to tackle low morale

Neill Moloney, managing director and deputy chief executive at Ipswich Hospital. Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Transfer window changes give Ipswich Town more time to complete summer deals following drop into League One

Town manager Paul Lambert . Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists