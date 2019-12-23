E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Flood alerts remain in place across region

PUBLISHED: 07:06 23 December 2019 | UPDATED: 07:06 23 December 2019

A number of flood alerts remain in place across Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A number of flood alerts remain in place this morning across Suffolk following recent wet weather.

There are no longer any higher level 'flood warnings' in place for the county but the alerts still mean that some flooding is possible.

The flood alerts remain in place for the following areas:

- The River Colne from Great Yeldham to Colchester

- The River Stour from Sudbury to Stratford St Mary and Dedham

- The Rivers Box and Brett

- The Rattlesden River and River Gipping including through Stowmarket and Needham Market

- The Rivers Blyth and Walpole and Chediston, Bramfield and Wrentham watercourses

- The River Waveney from Diss and the River Dove to Ellingham, including Bungay

- The River Thet near Thetford

- The tidal River Waveney from Ellingham to Breydon Water

Despite the alerts. Monday is expected to be a largely sunny day in Suffolk with no further rain expected during the day.

Temperatures are expected to be a about 8 or 9C.

However the rain is set to return on Christmas Eve with forecasters expecting more showers the East of England during the early hours.

