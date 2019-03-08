A horror film trailer played during Peppa Pig is among our most read stories

Peppa Pig has found herself in our most read stories this week

An expensive coffee meet-up and the future of a former trampoline site were two of our top stories this week - make sure you have read our top five here.

'Most expensive coffee I've ever had' - friends given £100 parking fines after Costa Coffee trip

‘Most expensive coffee I’ve ever had’ - friends given £100 parking fines after Costa Coffee trip

Two women from Ipswich were astonished when they received a bill of £100 each after visiting the Costa in Martlesham.

Jennie Cassidy and Sharon Green spent just over two hours in the cafe before they headed home.

A week later they both recieved parking fines through the post for overstaying in the car park - something they were unaware they had done.

‘Inappropriate’ horror trailer shown before Peppa Pig film at Ipswich cinema

'Inappropriate' horror trailer shown before Peppa Pig film at Ipswich cinema

This week, a horror trailer was played before a showing of Peppa Pig: Festival of Fun at Empire Cinema in Ipswich.

The mix-up meant that children saw the inappropriate trailer, instead of ones suitable for their young age.

A spokesman for the cinema revealed that it has now launched an investigation to find out how this happened. Check out the full story here.

Robot Wars legend Rex Garrod Dies aged 75 after long illness with Alzheimer’s

The sad news that Suffolk inventor Rex Garrod had passed away was one of the most read stories of the week.

Rex was the man behind the adventurous car in children’s TV show Brum and a legend of BBC series Robot Wars.

The genius passed away peacefully at the age of 75. You can read more about Rex’s accomplishments in his lifetime by clicking the link above.

Future of former Flux trampoline site revealed

On Wednesday it was revealed that a new gym is set to take over the former sites of Flux Freestyle and Chimichanga in Ipswich’s Cardinal Park.

Rex Garrod passed away at the age of 75

The Gym Group has confirmed work to move into the empty units is under way and the new gym is expected to open by late summer or early autumn.

The lots have been empty for more than a year after.

What interests did your MP declare over the last year?

Horseracing links, a trip to the BAFTAs, and work as a hospital doctor all feature in the Register of Interests declared by Suffolk and Essex MPs over the last few months.

It was revealed that Dr Therese Coffey, Suffolk Coastal MP, had £14,500 from the Catholic Bishops’ Conference to pay for an intern in her office for 10 months.

The Gym Group is set to move into Ipswich's Cardinal Park.

She also declared a visit to Grand National as a guest of ITV, a visit to Royal Ascot as guest of ITV, a ticket to the BAFTAs as guest of Channel Four and a part share in a house in Hampshire. She also employs her sister on a casual basis.

Take a look at the list here to see what your local MP has declared.