Your shout outs to amazing Suffolk mums from Mother's Day

Published: 11:19 AM March 15, 2021

Chloe O'Connor said her mum Susan O'Connor is an "inspiration" to her and she has helped her bring up her own daughter. - Credit: Chloe O'Connor

It may have been our second time spending Mother's Day in lockdown - but that didn't stop Suffolk families celebrating their wonderful mums on this special day.

From home-made afternoon teas to Zoom calls with those who aren't close to home, people found their way to celebrate the women who brought them into the world and helped nurture them into who they are.

Here, three Suffolk mums have been recognised by their daughters and friends for going above and beyond.

They have been described as an "inspiration" and are among thousands of mums across the country who are being celebrated today.





Paige Giles

Paige was nominated by Juliane Gregg, who described her as a "super mum" to three young children.

Paige is also a volunteer with MEET (Mothers. Encourage. Empower. Together), runs the Ipswich Playgroups & Surrounding Areas - Let’s Go Play Facebook group and until recently has also worked - all whilst fighting breast cancer.

Juliane said: "She is always so positive even in the face of adversity and deserves some recognition for being the super mum/superhuman she is."





Susan O'Connor

Susan, aged 45, who is the assistant manager of the Chequers Hotel in Ipswich, was nominated by her daughter Chloe O'Connor.

Chloe said her mum had a difficult upbringing, being one of 17 children, and has turned her life around after a period of being homeless in Harwich.

She was taken into Chequers Hotel in Ipswich by the manager Lesley Atkins, who after witnessing her hard work offered her a job in 2016.

She has remained at the hotel ever since and helps bring in homeless people who were once in her shoes - all while dealing with a heart condition.

Susan O'Connor has been described as an "inspiration" by her daughter Chloe. Here she is pictured with one of her granddaughters. - Credit: Chloe O'Connor

She helps them to get warm and gets them whatever they need to be comfortable.

Chloe said: "She is inspirational to me.

"She has gone above and beyond to make sure every homeless family/person that arrives has everything they need.

"During this she has also helped me through a pregnancy and helped me raise my three-year-old daughter!

"She has been our light even when she was in darkness, she puts everybody before herself always and I really do feel she deserves the world.

"She is so very special, and many people wouldn’t have made it through 2020 without her!"





Kirsty-Sara Tierney-Jones

Kirsty-Sara was nominated by friend Paige Giles, who she met when volunteering for Get Me Out The Four Walls.

Paige said: "Kirsty-Sara is amazing she is always helping out with loads of different charities and picking up equipment for them. Her garage is stuffed to the brim with items she's been storing for them.

"When GET Free Books had to close, she stored all their books for when they next open and she would pick up books people had for them.

"One day we did a joint event there where she made toasties and did arts and crafts while I had my story group.

"She currently picks up items up for Suffolk Baby Bank and she's always selling stuff off to make money for charities.

"She's an amazing woman and I think she deserves to be appreciated and awarded for her generosity and selflessness."

MORE: Meet the women who work with their mothers in the NHS