Dangerous driving motorcyclist also attacked police officer

PUBLISHED: 14:14 01 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:14 01 April 2019

Brendan Filby admitted dangerous driving in Aldeburgh High Street Picture: ARCHANT

A Beccles motorcyclist who has admitted driving dangerously in Aldeburgh High Street and assaulting a policeman has been warned by a judge that all options will be open when he returns to court to be sentenced.

Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea hearing today was Brendan Filby, 19, of Borough End, Beccles, who admitted dangerous driving on May 28 last year.

He also pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer causing him actual bodily harm on the same date.

Andrew Thompson for Filby said that apart from an offence of possessing cannabis arising out of his arrest for the driving and assault charges which he admitted earlier his client had no previous convictions.

He said Filby was only 18 at the time of the offences.

“We recognise that the custody threshold has almost certainly been passed but suggest it’s a case where the court should consider all its options,” said Mr Thompson.

Judge David Pugh adjourned the case for sentence until a two week warned list commencing May 20 and imposed an interim driving ban.

