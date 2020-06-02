Suffolk driver recorded speeding at 140mph on A14 during lockdown
PUBLISHED: 07:14 02 June 2020 | UPDATED: 07:14 02 June 2020
Archant
A Suffolk motorist was recorded speeding at a shocking 140mph on the A14 during the coronavirus lockdown - the second highest speed reported by police forces nationwide.
Police data obtained by the RAC revealed two-thirds of forces in the UK caught drivers speeding faster than 100mph in the first three weeks of lockdown.
The highest speed recorded was by West Yorkshire Police, who said a motorist was speeding at 151mph on the M62.
You may also want to watch:
Department for Transport figures revealed traffic on the UK’s roads was around two-thirds lower than the average after the lockdown came into effect on March 23.
RAC road safety spokesman Simon Williams described the speeds as “truly shocking” and warned that motorists travelling this fast have “virtually no time to react should anything unexpected happen”.
He added: “Some drivers have taken advantage of quieter roads to speed excessively, putting the lives of others at risk at the worst possible time.
“It’s encouraging that so many police forces have taken firm action even during the lockdown, which sends a strong message to other would-be offenders.”
MORE: Motorcyclist stopped after reportedly speeding at 111mph
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.