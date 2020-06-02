E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Suffolk driver recorded speeding at 140mph on A14 during lockdown

PUBLISHED: 07:14 02 June 2020 | UPDATED: 07:14 02 June 2020

A Suffolk motorist was recorded speeding at 140mph on the A14 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A Suffolk motorist was recorded speeding at 140mph on the A14 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A Suffolk motorist was recorded speeding at a shocking 140mph on the A14 during the coronavirus lockdown - the second highest speed reported by police forces nationwide.

Police data obtained by the RAC revealed two-thirds of forces in the UK caught drivers speeding faster than 100mph in the first three weeks of lockdown.

The highest speed recorded was by West Yorkshire Police, who said a motorist was speeding at 151mph on the M62.

You may also want to watch:

Department for Transport figures revealed traffic on the UK’s roads was around two-thirds lower than the average after the lockdown came into effect on March 23.

RAC road safety spokesman Simon Williams described the speeds as “truly shocking” and warned that motorists travelling this fast have “virtually no time to react should anything unexpected happen”.

He added: “Some drivers have taken advantage of quieter roads to speed excessively, putting the lives of others at risk at the worst possible time.

“It’s encouraging that so many police forces have taken firm action even during the lockdown, which sends a strong message to other would-be offenders.”

MORE: Motorcyclist stopped after reportedly speeding at 111mph

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘Everyone is worried things are happening too quickly’: Suffolk coast’s fears on lockdown easing

The seafront in Southwold. More people have been returning to beaches after the lockdown was eased. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

‘Devastating’ fire which destroyed 5 beach huts could be deliberate, officials say

The fire at Wrabness beach destroyed five beach huts and damaged two others, leaving owners devastated. Picture: MATT COLEMAN

Renowned Suffolk boutique to close two shops in ‘heartbreaking’ loss to high street

Collen and Clare will be closing its shops in Aldeburgh and Burnham Market as a result of coronavirus. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Travellers pitch up in car park near Felixstowe beauty spot

The travellers have pitched up at a car park near the Grove Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Debenhams makes 40 staff redundant in Ipswich and Colchester ‘by conference call’

Debenhams made 40 staff from its Ipswich and Colchester stores redundant while they were muted on a conference call, it is claimed Picture:SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

‘Everyone is worried things are happening too quickly’: Suffolk coast’s fears on lockdown easing

The seafront in Southwold. More people have been returning to beaches after the lockdown was eased. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

‘Devastating’ fire which destroyed 5 beach huts could be deliberate, officials say

The fire at Wrabness beach destroyed five beach huts and damaged two others, leaving owners devastated. Picture: MATT COLEMAN

Renowned Suffolk boutique to close two shops in ‘heartbreaking’ loss to high street

Collen and Clare will be closing its shops in Aldeburgh and Burnham Market as a result of coronavirus. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Travellers pitch up in car park near Felixstowe beauty spot

The travellers have pitched up at a car park near the Grove Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Debenhams makes 40 staff redundant in Ipswich and Colchester ‘by conference call’

Debenhams made 40 staff from its Ipswich and Colchester stores redundant while they were muted on a conference call, it is claimed Picture:SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘Perfectly healthy’ father, 43, dies after being rushed to hospital with suspected coronavirus

John Chapman worked as a carer in Felixstowe for over a decade and dedicated many years of his life as the manager of Bluebird Care Home. Picture: CHAPMAN FAMILY

Suffolk driver recorded speeding at 140mph on A14 during lockdown

A Suffolk motorist was recorded speeding at 140mph on the A14 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Fire crews tackle huge barn blaze overnight

Suffolk fire crews were called to a barn blaze in Stonham Aspal Picture: ARCHANT

‘One boy said he wanted to be a pilot... but you could see he thought it was a test’ – How Ipswich Town have improved education provision

Ralph Pruden is Ipswich Town's head of education. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Frustration as A14 bridge damaged last summer may not be repaired until 2021

The scene of the crash below the A14 at Claydon Picture: PAULA IRVINE
Drive 24