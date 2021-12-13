Prime Minister has a 'great deal of work to do' to regain trust says Suffolk MP

The Government has come under scrutiny after revelations about alleged Covid rule breaking

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been under a great deal of criticism over the Downing Street Christmas party that is reported to have taken last year and a new photo which shows him hosting Christmas quiz over zoom.

There have been concerns that people may not be inclined to follow the Plan B rules as it appears the Government themselves don't obey them.

This concern is something that Peter Aldous, MP for Waveney, has been thinking about for the last week and a half.

"One cannot get away from the fact that it makes it incredibly difficult," said Mr Aldous on the government's position of enforcing Covid rules.

He added: "The cabinet secretary is doing this inquiry, this needs to be completed very very quickly and we then need to assess what the outcome of this is, then move on from there.

"I think the Prime Minister has got a great deal of work to do to regain trust.

"We mustn't prejudge what the inquiry comes out with but we must look at those facts and the government and those involved must respond accordingly."

While Dr Dan Poulter, MP for Central Suffolk and North Ipswich, shares Mr Aldous' sentiment he also expressed his disappointment at the situation going as far to say individuals responsible should resign or be punished.

He said: "As someone who has worked on the frontline of the NHS throughout the pandemic and seen patients die of Covid, I was dismayed to see reports of Covid rule breaking throughout Whitehall - although to be clear, the facts of exactly what took place remain unclear at this time.

"So, it is important that the inquiry into what did and did not happen takes place quickly in order to improve public confidence. If serious breaches of the Covid rules by the very same people who are making the rules are found to have occurred, then those who are found responsible for breaking the rules should resign or face the appropriate consequences."

All other Suffolk MPs were contacted on the topic.