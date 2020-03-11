E-edition Read the EADT online edition
No plans to test Suffolk MPs despite Nadine Dorries coronavirus diagnosis

PUBLISHED: 11:16 11 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:35 11 March 2020

Matt Hancock will not be tested for coronavirus Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Matt Hancock will not be tested for coronavirus Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

There are no plans to test Suffolk's MPs for coronavirus following the diagnosis of MP Nadine Dorries.

Ms Dorries is a junior health minister and works in the same department as two of our MPs; health secretary and West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock and Jo Churchill, MP for Bury St Edmunds and minister for public health, primary care and prevention.

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said ministers would not need to undergo testing as Public Health England (PHE) worked to advise those who have been in close contact with Ms Dorries.

PHE said it had assessed the risk of Ms Dorries' individual close contacts and only those with symptoms need to self-isolate.

For each Covid-19 case, a risk assessment is carried out and advice tailored to that group, a spokeswoman said.

Mr Hancock tweet his support for Ms Dorries on Tuesday evening.

He said she had 'done the right thing' by self-isolating and wished 'her well as she recovers'.

