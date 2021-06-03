Suffolk MPs launch hero awards

Published: 12:03 PM June 3, 2021 Updated: 12:10 PM June 3, 2021

Suffolk's MPs are looking for constituents to name some of their local heroes - Credit: ARCHANT/HOUSE OF COMMONS/PA WIRE

Suffolk's MPs have launched a hunt for Suffolk people who have gone the extra mile during the pandemic as part of Suffolk Day celebrations.

Suffolk residents are asked to email their MP with a nomination of an individual they feel deserves to be recognised for their efforts as part of the Suffolk Heroes Awards.

It may be they were a volunteer helping deliver supplies to those shielding, supporting the vaccine rollout or phoning those who may be alone whilst isolating.

Equally the individual may have been a key worker on the frontline, either in the NHS, in our supermarkets, pharmacies or many of our other vital industries.

Bury St Edmunds MP Jo Churchill said: “In what has been one of the most challenging periods in many of our lifetimes, it is important to shine a light on the amazing kindness, generosity and care given by so many.

You may also want to watch:

"I am hopeful these awards will go a small way to recognising some truly amazing individuals.”

Matt Hancock, MP for West Suffolk and health secretary said “I know there are so many people in Suffolk who have done wonderful, selfless things to help people in their communities during the pandemic.

"I can’t think of a better way to celebrate Suffolk Day than to recognise those who have done so much to make life easier for those around them.”

Suffolk Coastal MP Therese Coffey said: “I’m really proud of how every single one of our communities have come together during coronavirus - with help and support available via local groups in every corner of our county.

"This has only been possible by the huge amount of volunteers who put themselves forward - with some members of our communities doing an amazing amount. It’s right we recognise their extraordinary efforts.”

James Cartlidge, MP for South Suffolk, said: “Throughout lockdown I have been so impressed by the selfless acts that we have seen in our communities. From our retail staff who spent hours delivering to those who were shielding, to the volunteer networks who checked on elderly residents and manned our vaccine stations in all weathers, there have been heroes across our county who deserve to be celebrated and recognised.”

Waveney MP Peter Aldous said: "This pandemic has brought out the best in Suffolk people at a time of tremendous challenge for so many. These awards pay tribute to just some of the instances of magnanimity and compassion shown during this testing period, on display so often over the past 15 months."

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt said: "I know that as people have struggled both physically and mentally during this pandemic, there have been many incredible stories of individuals who have supported and helped each other across Ipswich.

"It is only right that these people are recognised for their amazing work in such a difficult time and I am looking forward to reading some inspiring stories."

Dr Dan Poulter, MP for Central Suffolk and north Ipswich said “Our strong sense of community and looking out for one another is what makes Suffolk such a special place to live.

"These Suffolk’s Heroes Awards are just a small way in which we can recognise and celebrate the fantastic and selfless efforts shown by so many throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Whether community volunteers or hardworking public sector staff, our blue light services, NHS staff, care home staff or our teachers, I’m sure we all know someone who deserves to be recognised and I am looking forward to receiving your nominations and celebrating those individuals who have gone the extra mile to help others less fortunate than themselves.”

Nominations close at 10am on June 17 2021 and will be announced on Suffolk Day June 21.