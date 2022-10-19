Suffolk MP said to be among fracking motion pressure group

A Suffolk MP is said to be among a group of senior Tories who were putting pressure on Conservative MPs to vote against a Labour motion on fracking this evening.

Labour MP Chris Bryant said Suffolk Coastal MP Therese Coffey was in the group alongside business secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg.

He told Sky News that one MP Alex Stafford, had been “physically manhandled” into the 'no' lobby ahead of the vote.

Bryant said: “There was a bunch of Conservative Members obviously completely uncertain whether they were allowed to vote with the Labour or against it.

“There was a group including several cabinet ministers who were basically shouting at them. At least one member was physically pulled through the door into the voting lobby. That is completely out of order.

“I know that Therese Coffey was in the group. I know that Jacob Rees-Mogg was in the group and there were others as well. The group all moved forward with one member.

“It was Alex Stafford. He was to my mind physically manhandled into the lobby.”