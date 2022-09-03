Reports Coffey to get health secretary job if Truss becomes PM

Suffolk Coastal MP Therese Coffey will reportedly be named health secretary if Liz Truss becomes prime minister next week.

Dr Coffey, the current secretary of state for work and pensions, is the frontrunner to take on the role should Liz Truss be the next prime minister, The Times has reported.

The Suffolk Coastal MP, who has held her seat since 2010, is a close ally of Ms Truss and has been a key part of the campaign for her to become Boris Johnson's successor.

Ms Truss is the favourite to land the top job ahead of rival Rishi Sunak.

Dr Coffey is a close ally of Liz Truss, who is favourite to be the next prime minister - Credit: PA

According to The Times, Dr Coffey has been receiving briefings on the NHS from top civil servants at the Department for Health.

Dr Coffey is reported to have not set out plans at the briefings, instead largely speaking about the experiences of the NHS in her Suffolk constituency.

Dr Coffey has previously been tipped to take other key government jobs, including chief whip and home secretary, should Ms Truss be handed the keys to Number 10.

The winner of the Conservative leadership contest and the next prime minister will be announced on Monday.