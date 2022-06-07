Boris Johnson was back at the Cabinet table on the day after the confidence vote. - Credit: PA

As MPs returned to work at Westminster and Whitehall on Tuesday after the drama on Monday night, most Suffolk members were trying to keep a low profile as experts analysed what the effect would be.

Waveney MP Peter Aldous, the only Suffolk MP to announce that he had sent in a letter calling for a confidence vote, said there was still a great deal of uncertainty in Westminster about what would happen next.

He felt the Prime Minister's position was precarious after 148 MPs - more than 40% of the parliamentary party - voted against him.

He said: "In normal circumstances, it would be difficult to see how the Prime Minister could survive in office until next year, but Boris has a habit of defying gravity and I wouldn't write him off."

He said the vote showed that the party was divided - as was the country - and there would need to be efforts from the top to bring it back together.

And Mr Aldous did not disagree with some party members who have suggested that the real winners from the confidence vote were likely to be Sir Keir Starmer and Sir Ed Davey with by-elections due at Wakefield and Tiverton later this month.

South Suffolk MP James Cartlidge, a justice department minister, urged his colleagues and the country to put the events of this week behind them.

He said: "The country faces a number of significant challenges - not least the cost of living and the ongoing situation in Ukraine.

"As such, it’s vital that we now move on from yesterday’s events in Westminster to ensure we keep doing everything possible to support the British people.

"I was particularly pleased to hear President Zalensky welcoming the Prime Minister’s confidence vote victory, underlining the very positive role we are playing supporting Ukraine and underlining the need for us to continue providing further military support to that country’s brave service personnel."

Dr Dan Poulter spoke on Monday night about the vote and said the Prime Minister should carefully consider his position.

Cabinet minister and Suffolk Coastal MP Dr Therese Coffey and West Suffolk MP and former Health Secretary Matt Hancock both supported the Prime Minister but were not available to make further comments.

Bury St Edmunds MP and environment minister Jo Churchill issued a statement on her website saying: "As I have stated before, having read the Sue Gray report in full, I was appalled at the shocking culture of routine drinking and poor behaviour amongst individuals in parts of Downing Street and the Cabinet Office during the pandemic.

"People are rightly angry and upset that whilst they were observing the rules and making personal sacrifices, some of those who made the rules did not. I have made my dismay and that of my constituents clear to both the Prime Minister and his advisors, in doing this I also made it clear I expect to see culture change across government.

"The Prime Minister has made an unreserved apology and it is welcome to see the start of changes being implemented to the structure of Government, including the creation of the Office of Prime Minister. Addressing the toxic culture present across Westminster must be achieved to ensure the trust of the public, who rightly expect better and the delivery of strong government.

"After last night’s vote, I feel it essential that we move forward together to achieve these aims and deliver for the country."

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt said before the vote that he understood people's frustration about the issues brought up in the Sue Gray report - but he would support the Prime Minister and felt the public should have the chance to decide on his fate at the next general election.



