Soaring heating oil costs spark call for more Government support

A Suffolk MP has pledged to seek more support for households to cope with the cost of heating oil after rocketing prices led to the cost of the fuel doubling over a five-month period.

Dan Poulter, MP for Central Suffolk and North Ipswich, welcomed the Government’s £400 grant for energy customers struggling with soaring costs, but wanted a particular focus on heating oil, which has also seen a sharp increase in price.

In mid-November, the cost of a 500-litre batch of heating oil was £250, but by the beginning of March, this price had increased to £500 per 500l.

By the end of June, the cost was nearly £600 per 500l.

There is particular concern that homes in Suffolk are reliant on heating oil as many are in rural areas without access to the gas grid or alternative sources of energy.

Mr Poulter said: “I am pleased that all energy customers will be receiving £400 from the Government to support them during these difficult times and that there will be extra support for pensioners and people on lower incomes in addition to the £400 payment.

“But I am concerned that given the cost of domestic heating oil has trebled or more than trebled in the past year this needs to be looked at particularly as we go into the difficult winter months.”

He reflected on the recent turmoil in the government following prime minister Boris Johnson’s resignation, adding: “We will be waiting to see who the incoming ministers are in a few weeks' time and we will be taking this cause up to see if we can get extra support for families in rural areas who are reliant on oil for their heating.”

A possible solution was a cut in VAT, he said, although he said similar reductions in fuel taxes had not always resulted in companies passing on the savings to the consumer.

Instead, he proposed putting in place a similar policy to the £400 energy support, but specifically for heating oil customers.

Nicky Willshere, chief executive of Ipswich Citizens Advice, called for 'better understanding' of the situations families were in. - Credit: DOLLY CARTER

Nicky Willshere, chief executive of Ipswich Citizens Advice, said her bureau handled applications for funding through the Surviving Winter Appeal, set up by charity Suffolk Community Foundation and supported by the EADT to provide support for households struggling to cope with heating bills.

Out of 1,408 applications received, just under 300 - roughly 20% - were for cash to help with the cost of heating oil.

She said: “When you are budgeting and you think the cost of oil is going to be £250 and then it is £400, there is nowhere that that money is coming from because you have not got an increase in your income - so it is putting poorer households into a situation where they are either having to put themselves into debt or having to go without.”

Part of the problem, she explained, was that heating oil could only be bought in 500l batches and therefore households could not pay a reduced price for a smaller amount of the fuel.

She said some parishes had set up oil-buying cooperatives where a number of customers all contribute towards the cost of a 500l batch, reducing the cost to individual households, but this would not be possible for isolated properties.

She has spoken to a family that is having to share a bed to keep warm because they can’t afford the heating.

“There has to be a better understanding really. My concern is for those people who have never been in this position before that have no means and don’t know where the help and support is.

“They are getting themselves into debt and they are literally going cold because they don’t know how to access support,” she said.

Tim Holder, from Suffolk Community Foundation, said: "It’s seems to be ever clearer that for many more people in Suffolk the costs of living is rising at an alarming rate and broadsiding their finances in so many ways."

He added: "Suffolk Community Foundation, our partners at Citizens Advice, Warmer Homes Healthy People combined with financial support from our public sector, local business and generous donations from local people allow the Surviving Winter Team to offer support to those in need to assist them with their electric, oil and gas bills.

"Perhaps even more important at this point in time is for those who are already struggling, to take the important step of seeking advice across the whole spectrum of their living costs and potential income to see if they can maximise the help that may be available to them."

If you're struggling, you can speak to your local Citizens Advice centre on 0800 0683131. You can donate to the Suffolk Community Foundation Surviving Winter appeal by visiting www.suffolkcf.org.uk/suffolk-coronavirus-community-fund/