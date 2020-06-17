Suffolk councils face cash threat without government help, say Tory MPs

MPs from across Suffolk have written a letter to the government asking for extra funding for local councils to help them cope with the coronavirus crisis.

The letter was backed by Central Suffolk and North Ipswich MP Dr Dan Poulter after discussions with county and district council leaders. He said there was a fundamental threat to the delivery of frontline services, essential in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, if further funding is not made available.

Dr Poulter has spoken with the Leaders and Chief Executives of Suffolk County Council, Mid Suffolk District Council, East Suffolk Council and Ipswich Borough Council and understands that the measures which our councils will have to put in place, just to deal with COVID-19, will cost more than the councils are currently receiving or are set to receive.

He said there was also a reduction in vital income which our councils receive locally, for example due to reduced car parking revenue.

The letter has been backed by six of the county’s seven MPs. South Suffolk MP James Cartlidge could not give it his formal support because he is Parliamentary Private Secretary to Chancellor Rishi Sunak.

Dr Poulter said “Our local councils here in Suffolk have done a fantastic job in rising to the challenge in the fight against COVID-19, and I applaud them for their efforts.

“Our councils have done an outstanding job in supporting older people throughout the COVID crisis, and those who are most vulnerable, as well as overseeing challenging issues including re-opening our schools and providing PPE to nursing homes. But more needs to be done by Government to support our councils in providing the necessary funding to continue delivering vital frontline services.

“Across Suffolk, our local councils anticipate spending some £61 million in tackling Covid-19 so far this year, yet to date have only received £43 million in funding. While this £43 million was greatly welcomed by our local councils, this leaves a funding gap of some £18 million.

“Alongside my fellow Suffolk MPs, we have written to the Ministry for Local Government asking that they abide by their promise to ‘do whatever is necessary to support councils in their response to coronavirus’ and look forward to the response.”

Across Suffolk, local councils are spending or predicted to spend:

An additional £37.1 million on Adult Social Care

£6.449m of support through increased Local Council tax support to our financially hit residents

£2.149m on finding places to stay for the homeless

£1.3m in extra specific funding to help communities facing COVID-19 related issues – such as hardship funds, locality budgets and foodbanks to cope with the extra demand

£1m so far in support for leisure providers to keep key facilities maintained