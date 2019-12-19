Suffolk MPs bring flag to Westminster to press case to new government

Suffolk's seven Conservative MPs with the St Edmund's flag at Westminster. Back row: James Cartlidge, Dr Dan Poulter and Peter Aldous. Front row: Dr Therese Coffey, Tom Hunt, Matt Hancock and Jo Churchill. Picture: ELAINE BRYCE Archant

Suffolk's seven Conservative MPs got together to unfurl the county's flag - the Cross of St Edmund - in the Palace of Westminster after gathering to formally swear in to the House of Commons.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The only new face from the county is newly-elected Tom Hunt who won Ipswich from Labour's Sandy Martin in last week's general election.

You may also want to watch:

The seven have already worked together to call for a meeting with Transport Secretary Grant Shapps to discuss improving the A14 in Suffolk and the A12 in Essex which is major link between the capital and East Anglia.

It is not too novel for Suffolk to be represented by a full slate of Conservative MPs - from 2010 to 2017 all the county's MPs were Tory until Mr Martin defeated cabinet minister Ben Gummer in what was one of the biggest shocks of that election night.

The new line-up, which includes two cabinet ministers, is expected to meet up regularly in a bid to work together on pushing Suffolk issues to government.