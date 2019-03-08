What interests did your MP declare over the last year?

Dr Therese Coffey has accepted visits to the Grand Nation, Royal Ascot and the BAFTAs. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Horseracing links, a trip to the BAFTAs, and work as a hospital doctor all feature in the Register of Interests declared by Suffolk and Essex MPs over the last few months.

Dr Dan Poulter continues to work as a hospital doctor. Picture: Office of Dr DAN POULTER Dr Dan Poulter continues to work as a hospital doctor. Picture: Office of Dr DAN POULTER

Suffolk Coastal MP and environment minister Dr Therese Coffey has been a guest at major events including the BAFTAs, The Grand National – and spent last year’s Suffolk Day at Royal Ascot.

Central Suffolk and North Ipswich MP Dr Dan Poulter continues to work about 28 hours a week at a London hospital, earning £3,500 a month.

Health Secretary and West Suffolk MP Matthew Hancock, whose constituency includes Newmarket, accepted £5,000 from Tattersalls and £10,000 from racehorse owner and Suffolk County Councillor Rachel Hood to help run his constituency office.

Dr Coffey said she accepted a £14,500 donation from the Catholic Bishops’ Conference “because I was offered a paid intern”.

Matt Hancock received support from the racing industry. Picture: House of Commons Matt Hancock received support from the racing industry. Picture: House of Commons

She is a practising Catholic, and the conference supports such interns in several MPs’ offices across the political spectrum at Westminster.

Dr Coffey said she had marked Suffolk Day: “I didn’t set the date for the new invention of Suffolk Day but I celebrated it at an event in Parliament.”

MPs have to declare an interest if they own more than 15% of shares in a company, if they own property that is not their home – or if they earn significant rental income.

MPs have declared:

Peter Aldous (Waveney): Partner in family farm in Halesworth, interest in a farm near Ipswich.

James Cartlidge (South Suffolk): Owns more than 15% of shares in “Share to Buy Ltd,” a property portal and mortgage broker.

Jo Churchill (Bury St Edmunds): Owns property in Grantham and Newark jointly with her husband, owns shares in South Lincolnshire Scaffolding, and is a trustee of the SLS pension fund.

Dr Therese Coffey (Suffolk Coastal): £14,500 from the Catholic Bishops’ Conference to pay for an intern in her office for 10 months.

Visit to Grand National as guest of ITV.

Visit to Royal Ascot as guest of ITV.

Ticket to the BAFTAs as guest of Channel Four.

She has a part share in a house in Hampshire and employs her sister on a casual basis.

Matthew Hancock (West Suffolk): £10,000 from Rachel Hood, and £5,000 from Tattersalls for his constituency office.

Donation of a digital App by Disciple Media UK

Sir Bernard Jenkin (Harwich and North Essex): Fees for articles written for national newspapers and magazines.

A day’s shooting.

Rental from lodgers at his home.

Sandy Martin (Ipswich): Nothing.

Dr Dan Poulter (Central Suffolk and North Ipswich): £3,515 a month from work as an NHS hospital doctor.

Part-owner of a flat in Surrey.

Employs his mother as office manager in Suffolk.

Will Quince (Colchester): Spicer Haart to help fund his work as MP

Visit to Israel for a multilateral conference between the UK, Israel and Australia.

Organisations in Colchester provided support for events he helped organise in Colchester.

Giles Watling (Clacton):

Battlefield tour of Arnhem in Holland as a member of the All Party Parliamentary Group for the armed forces.

Half share in a shop and flat in Epping.

Trustee of a family trust.