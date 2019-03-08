Heavy Showers

What happens next? Suffolk MPs ponder uncertain road for Brexit

PUBLISHED: 16:18 02 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:21 02 April 2019

Does anyone know what's going to happen next in the Brexit debate? Picture: House of Commons/PA Wire

Does anyone know what's going to happen next in the Brexit debate? Picture: House of Commons/PA Wire

However none have a clear vision of how things may turn out over the next crucial 10 days which could end with Britain leaving the EU without a deal.

Four Suffolk MPs voted against all four options on the table in Monday’s votes – Peter Aldous (Waveney), Jo Churchill (Bury St Edmunds), Dr Therese Coffey (Suffolk Coastal), and Dr Dan Poulter (Central Suffolk and North Ipswich).

James Cartlidge (South Suffolk) supported Nick Boles’ call for the UK to join a single market and customs union while West Suffolk MP and Health Secretary Matt Hancock did not take part in any of the votes – along with the rest of the cabinet.

Ipswich Labour MP Sandy Martin supported all four proposals. In Essex Sir Bernard Jenkin (Harwich and North Essex), Giles Watling (Clacton), Priti Patel (Witham), and Will Quince (Colchester) voted against all four proposals.

But what do they think will happen next?

Jo Churchill (also a Government whip): “It looks as if the Prime Minister’s deal will be debated again – and this is the only deal that has been agreed by the EU and that is ready to be implemented. We have to make another effort to get this through.”

James Cartlidge: “None of the proposals on offer last night are as good as the Prime Minister’s deal – but I thought a temporary customs union and remaining in the single market could work. It’s done all right for Switzerland and Norway.”

He was doubtful about whether a snap general election would produce a clear result: “If we (MPs) can’t agree and the people can’t agree in a general election then we really do have a problem.”

Peter Aldous: “I have always said it is important to get the best Brexit deal we can for the UK and I still think the PM’s deal is the best deal out there.

“But no deal is a real possibility and I think it is right there should be another attempt to get the deal through – possibly by persuading some from other parties that the only alternative is no deal which is still the default position.”

Sandy Martin: “No deal is now a distinct possibility and that is a real danger for the future of the country. I have always said I would not support revoking Brexit after the result of the referendum – but if it was a choice between that or a no deal departure then I would have to vote to revoke Article 50.”

Dr Dan Poulter: “As I see it there are three possible options now: holding a general election, leaving without a deal, or delaying Brexit by at least two years. I would put them in that order of likelihood, but these are very uncertain times.”

Health Secretary Matt Hancock was in cabinet meetings all day and junior environment minister Dr Therese Coffey was not available to comment.

