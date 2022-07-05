Suffolk MPs react as Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid quit government jobs
- Credit: PA
Two key members of Boris Johnson's have resigned, plunging the prime minister into a fresh leadership crisis.
Rishi Sunak has quit as chancellor and Sajid Javid has resigned as health secretary this evening.
Mr Sunak said “the public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously”, adding “I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning.”
In an incendiary letter, Mr Javid said the British people “expect integrity from their government” but voters now believed Mr Johnson’s administration was neither competent nor “acting in the national interest”.
The resignations came as Mr Johnson was forced into a humiliating apology over his handling of the Chris Pincher row after it emerged he had forgotten about being told of previous allegations of “inappropriate” conduct.
Mr Pincher quit as deputy chief whip last week following claims that he groped two men at a private members’ club, but Mr Johnson was told about allegations against him as far back as 2019.
The Prime Minister acknowledged he should have sacked Mr Pincher when he was told about the claims against him when he was a Foreign Office minister in 2019, but instead Mr Johnson went on to appoint him to other government roles.
Most Read
- 1 'We're going to push back!' - Ashton's message to Norwich City
- 2 Man in 40s stabbed at town centre multi-storey car park
- 3 Mystery of container ships at anchor off Suffolk coast solved
- 4 Town keen on Leeds left-back Davis
- 5 Tent, kitchen units and bedding dumped in 'unsightly' fly-tipping
- 6 Suspected drink driver arrested after three cars damaged in crash
- 7 Huge country home with no near neighbours up for sale for £1.45m
- 8 Ed's guitar raffle pays for new Music Ark in primary school
- 9 Family left homeless after bungalow destroyed in fire
- 10 Fuel protests: Twelve miles of queues reported on A12
James Cartlidge, South Suffolk MP, and Rishi Sunak's Parliamentary Private Secretary (PPS) during the pandemic, tweeted following his former boss' resignation
Mr Cartlidge, who is now a junior justice minister and an assistant government whip, wrote: "I had the privilege to be PPS to [Rishi Sunak] through the pandemic.
"I will never forget those weeks in March & April 2020 where he put heaven & earth into furlough & all the other schemes. Whatever is written about today, a lot of businesses wouldn’t be around today if not for him."
Dr Dan Poulter, Central Suffolk North Ipswich MP, said: "I very much respect the decision made by Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid and support their commitment to upholding honesty and integrity in high public office."
This article will continue to be updated.