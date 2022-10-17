Suffolk MPs praise government U-turn over mini-budget

(Top, left to right) Leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt, Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt, Prime Minister Liz Truss and Deputy Prime Minister and Health Secretary Therese Coffey listening to Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves' (bottom) response the Chancellor's statement in the House of Commons. - Credit: PA

Two Suffolk MPs have praised the new chancellor's decision to ditch the majority of the government's economic strategy in a major U-turn.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt scaled back the energy support package and ditched “almost all” the tax cuts announced by his predecessor Kwasi Kwarteng less than a month ago as he attempted to restore economic stability following weeks of turmoil on the financial markets.

Dr Dan Poulter, MP for Central Suffolk and North Ipswich, said: "The new chancellor has restored a common sense approach to the public finances and to the direction of the government.

Dr Dan Poulter MP - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

"It is both important and welcome that the focus of financial support will now be on helping the vulnerable and people on lower incomes."

Waveney MP Peter Aldous said the prime minister's role may need to be considered as soon as the end of October, once the government has "addressed the economic challenges as best as you can".

Peter Aldous MP - Credit: UK Parliament

Mr Aldous said: "The growth statement on September 23 was made at haste and shouldn't really have been made.

"The new chancellor has come in, he has looked at the books and decided prompt action is needed to allay market concerns.

"I believe in a very difficult situation where there isn't a clear-cut win, he has played a very poor hand well.

"I anticipate that he will come out with much more detail – backed by the Office for Responsibility – in two weeks' time."

Asked what the U-turn meant for Liz Truss continuing as prime minister, Mr Aldous said: "There are two issues – the economic and the political.

"They are intertwined, but I think the immediate thing that needs to be done is to address the economic challenges as best you can. That will be done, I hope, within the next two weeks.

"If these measures have the desired effect, I think we then need to review that particular situation."

Despite this, Mr Aldous said he has not submitted a letter of no confidence in the prime minister.

Mr Aldous said that the six months of energy bills help would allow the government to "take stock" and provide targeted support for those who needed it.

He added he believed benefit payments needed to continue to rise in line with inflation.

In a show of support for the government, deputy prime minister and Suffolk Coastal MP Therese Coffey sat alongside Liz Truss on the front bench as Penny Mordaunt, the leader of the House of Commons, fielded questions from Sir Keir Starmer on the appointment of Mr Hunt as chancellor.

She voiced her support for Ms Truss staying on as prime minister, saying she had appointed the chancellor.

West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Speaking in the House of Commons, West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock said he "welcomed the return of an iron-clad fiscal responsibility, albeit within the most velvet of gloves".

"There can be no growth without economic stability," he said.

Tom Hunt, James Cartlidge, Jo Churchill, and Matt Hancock did not respond to requests for comment.