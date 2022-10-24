News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Suffolk MPs hope Sunak becoming PM is good news for rural communities

Author Picture Icon

Angus Williams

Published: 5:27 PM October 24, 2022
Rishi Sunak departs Conservative party HQ in Westminster, London, after it was announced he will bec

Rishi Sunak departs Conservative party HQ in Westminster, London, after it was announced he will become the new leader of the Conservative party after rival Penny Mordaunt dropped out. - Credit: PA

Suffolk MPs have welcomed the news that Rishi Sunak will be the next prime minister and say his appointment is good for rural communities.

The majority of the county's MPs backed the former chancellor's bid to take the top job and reaction's ranged from delight to relief.

Deputy Prime Minister Therese Coffey, Suffolk Coastal MP and a close ally of Liz Truss, said the Tory party must now get behind Rishi Sunak.

Suffolk Coastal MP Therese Coffey

Suffolk Coastal MP Therese Coffey - Credit: PA

Asked by reporters if Mr Sunak was an election winner, she said: “I think he certainly won an election this week.”

“We need to get behind him and I will do whatever I can to help support him in making sure that he is in the best place possible in his role as prime minister but also in winning the next election.”

Peter Aldous, Waveney MP, said he was "relieved" that Mr Sunak would become the next prime minister.

He said he expected Monday's fiscal statement to include some "tough" measures but said he had "every confidence" in the prime minister to "restore the Conservative party's reputation for financial competence", which he said had been "trashed" in the past month.

Mr Aldous added that he hoped there would "not be any further negative, unnecessary negative impact on people's mortgages, and on the value of their pensions".

He added that he believed Mr Sunak becoming prime minister would be good news for rural communities, as he represents the most rural parliamentary constituency.

Both James Cartlidge and Matt Hancock, who were prominent backers of the former chancellor's campaign, said they were "delighted". 

Rishi Sunak arrives at Conservative party HQ in Westminster, London, after it was announced he will

Rishi Sunak arrives at Conservative party HQ in Westminster, London, after it was announced he will become the new leader of the Conservative party after rival Penny Mordaunt dropped out. Picture date: Monday October 24, 2022. - Credit: PA

James Cartlidge, South Suffolk MP, said he believed Mr Sunak would turn the government into a "competent, credible administration".

James Cartlidge, MP for South Suffolk

James Cartlidge, MP for South Suffolk - Credit: James Cartlidge

"I think he will be a massive force for good in the country – bring huge economic expertise at a time when we really need it. And above all, he has the ability, I think, to unite our party and deliver a more prosperous future for the country.

"He became the unity candidate because he had support from MPs in England, Scotland, Wales – and every region of England. But above all, he had MPs for every wing of the party.

"I think that underlines that we can now put that way of looking at things behind us – no longer Leave or Remain, no longer on the left or the right of the party – and just get back to being Conservatives, being a competent, credible administration in which we have discipline, and a real focus on simply delivering the national interest."

Matt Hancock, West Suffolk MP, said: "He is exactly the Prime Minister we need.

West Suffolk MP

West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock - Credit: ARCHANT

"All of those who know Rishi well know he has the integrity, ability and experience to lead our country in these troubled times. Rishi understands rural Britain and will be someone we can all get behind in West Suffolk and beyond."

Dr Dan Poulter, Central Suffolk and North Ipswich MP, said: "It was important for the country that there was a quick leadership election. MPs had to put the national interest first and chose Rishi Sunak to be the new prime minister."

Dr Dan Poulter, Central Suffolk and North Ipswich MP

Dr Dan Poulter, Central Suffolk and North Ipswich MP - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

