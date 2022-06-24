How Suffolk MPs reacted to twin Tory by-election losses

Suffolk MPs have described the Tory by-election defeats as "disappointing". Pictured: Back row: James Cartlidge, Dr Dan Poulter and Peter Aldous. Front row: Dr Therese Coffey, Tom Hunt, Matt Hancock and Jo Churchill - Credit: Elaine Bryce

Suffolk MPs have described the Conservative overnight by-election defeats as "disappointing", but said similar results are unlikely here.

The party lost their former stronghold of Tiverton and Honiton to the Liberal Democrats and surrendered Wakefield to Labour at the by-elections on Thursday night.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson acknowledged that the results are “tough” but vowed to “keep going” – despite the losses dealing another blow to his authority.

Meanwhile, Conservative Party co-chairman Oliver Dowden quit, saying he and Tory supporters are “distressed and disappointed by recent events”, telling Mr Johnson: “Someone must take responsibility.”

In Tiverton and Honiton, a seat that had returned nothing but Conservative MPs for 99 years, the Liberal Democrats overturned a Conservative majority of 24,000 votes.

In Suffolk, a similar swing would mean that all seats apart from Jo Churchill's could turn.

However, Therese Coffey, Suffolk Coastal MP, does not believe this could happen.

She said: "It's rare that governments win by-elections, especially midterm. Obviously, I had hoped we would win but I'm not surprised – people know that the government's not going to change as the consequence of a by-election."

She cited low voter turnout as a reason why the Tories lost the by-elections, adding: "I don't think you can try and replicate what happens in midterm elections to general elections – history doesn't really show that."

Dr Coffey, who is also Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, added she continues to support the prime minister and said she had nothing to add on Mr Dowden's resignation.

Dr Dan Poulter, Central Suffolk and North Ipswich MP, also does not think a similar swing could happen in Suffolk.

He said: "The by-elections were a bad result for the Prime Minister but the Liberal Democrats are in third or even fourth place in Suffolk and have often lost their deposits – getting less than 5% of the vote – in recent general elections.

"As always, the next election in Suffolk will be a straight fight between the Conservatives and Labour.

"However, the Tory party and the PM need to recognise that electors in Devon and Wakefield were using these by-elections to send a message to the government about the need to focus on the issues that matter to people – jobs, schools and hospitals and helping with the cost of living."

Waveney MP Peter Aldous, who is a critic of the prime minister, said: "These were very disappointing results. The views and concerns I have had over the past few months do remain. I do acknowledge that we had this vote three weeks ago and I accept the outcome.

"The result has posed questions to the leadership of the Conservative Party that they need to think on very carefully. They need to not just brush them away but respond to them.

"When you have real concerns about a direction of travel, you have to respond to that and not ignore them.

"What I think is it is incumbent on the leadership of the Conservative Party, to the government and the cabinet to reflect on this, liaise with the Prime Minister and respond accordingly. The ball is in their court."

On Oliver Dowden's resignation, Mr Aldous added: "I respect his decision. It is now necessary for the leadership of the party to reflect on what was said in his letter."

All seven of the county's MPs have been contacted for comment and this story will be updated throughout the day.