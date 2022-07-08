Suffolk's MPs were glad to see the resignation of Prime Minister Boris Johnson - and they want to see a new resident in Number 10 as soon as possible.

Electing a new Conservative leader - and Prime Minister - is a two-stage affair with MPs whittling down a field of candidates to just two whose names will go forward to a postal ballot of party members.

This can take several weeks and many MPs do not want Mr Johnson to stay in place during that time.

However, for many the most important thing is to get a new permanent Prime Minister in place by the time they return to the House of Commons after the summer recess at the beginning of September.

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt said that in an ideal world he would like to see someone else take over as caretaker PM - but did not feel it would be too difficult if Mr Johnson remained in post for a short time.

He said: "The most important thing is to get the election over with as quickly as possible - to get the MPs' ballots done before the recess and get the ballots out and the hustings organised as soon as possible.

"If we can do that quickly I'm relaxed about Mr Johnson remaining as caretaker for that period - but we don't need it to run on until the autumn."

South Suffolk MP James Cartlidge resigned as a junior justice minister only an hour before it emerged that Mr Johnson was planning to step down - but it was too late for him to change his mind.

He said: "When you leave office you have to hand back your security equipment and IT material. You can't just change your mind.

"Anyway I have a very busy weekend ahead in my constituency with a lot of things to deal with there."

He agreed that it was more important to get the leadership election organised quickly and efficiently rather than worrying too much about who is running things from Downing Street.

He said: "We'll know the timetable for the election next week - and hopefully there will be a new PM in place for the first Prime Minister's Questions at the start of September."

Central Suffolk and North Ipswich MP Dr Dan Poulter said: “I would like to thank the Prime Minister for his service during what have been difficult and challenging times – particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic, and most recently with his handling of the war in Ukraine.

“But that said, standards, truth and integrity in high public office are critical and I consider that he has now done the right thing in resigning.

“We now need to move forward with a new leader and Prime Minister who has the integrity, experience and skills to get on with the job of improving the health and wealth of people in the country and who can command respect at an international level in turbulent times.”



