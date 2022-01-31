Position of Suffolk MPs unclear as first details of Sue Gray 'partygate' report published

Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke to MPs in the Houses of Commons on the Sue Gray report - Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

MPs in Suffolk and north Essex are considering their next move after the first details of the long-awaited Sue Gray report into Downing Street socialising during lockdown was published.

The document looks at 16 events from a 20-month period, but as the Met Police are investigating 12 of them, significant details were left out.

However, Sue Gray's limited inquiry criticised "failures of leadership and judgment". Pressure has mounted on Prime Minister Boris Johnson, with anger from some of his own MPs.

Tonight, local MPs were considering their position on the matter.

Dr Dan Poulter, MP for Central Suffolk and North Ipswich, said: “As you are aware, an update on the Sue Gray report has now been published and the Prime Minister has made a statement on the content of the report to the House of Commons this afternoon.

“Before passing further comment, I would like to read the report in full in order to fully understand the events which have occurred and its findings.”

Dr Dan Poulter has previously said people involved in the Downing street Christmas party should resign if the allegations are proven - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A spokesperson for Ipswich's MP Tom Hunt said he is working on a statement, while Peter Aldous, MP for Waveney, said he anticipates that he will making a comment on Tuesday.

James Cartlidge, Jo Churchill, Dr Thérèse Coffey and Matt Hancock were all approached for a comment.

In the Houses of Commons, Sir Bernard Jenkin MP, for Harwich and North Essex, addressed the PM, saying: "The back benches of the Conservative Party need no reminders about how to dispose of a failing leader.

Harwich and North Essex MP Sir Bernard Jenkin commended Boris Johnson following the report - Credit: Phil Morley

"Can he also, when he is restructuring Number 10, concentrate on the fact that the country wants results, we can't see the point of such a large Number 10 super-structure, that it needs to be slimmed down and streamlined, and can I commend his determination to restore cabinet government and it is on results over the next few months on which he will be judged."

Mr Johnson replied: "I'm more than content to be judged on the results, what we've already delivered and the results that we will deliver."

Meanwhile, Commander Catherine Roper, who leads the Met’s Central Specialist Crime Command, said the investigation will not last "more than a year".