Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Back to Westminister for MPs – but has anything changed on Brexit?

PUBLISHED: 19:00 23 April 2019

MPs have returned to Westminster. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

MPs have returned to Westminster. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

MPs have returned to Westminster after the shortened Easter break hoping that a way is found out of the Brexit morass – but fearing the deadlock is set to continue.

Suffolk's MPs have spent much of the time meeting constituents, particularly their party members, and have found a weariness with the Brexit saga – but not a wish to get it over at any cost.

South Suffolk MP James Cartlidge said: “There is no doubt that many people have clear views – on both sides – and while they say they want it to be sorted out, they want it sorted in the way they favour.

“Within the party membership there is more support for the idea of a hard Brexit, but among constituents views are more mixed.”

Central Suffolk and North Ipswich MP Dr Dan Poulter spent some time campaigning with local election candidates. He said: “There was some talk of Brexit on doorsteps, especially when they saw their MP. But when you talked to voters it was local issues that were often most important to them.

“I think it will be local issues that dominate these local elections – but when we get to the European elections things will be different and I really don't know how to find anything to unite the voters.”

Bury St Edmunds MP Jo Churchill is a government whip and had been glad to get a break from Westminster: “It was a lot more sensible in Suffolk. I was speaking with constituents on the doorsteps and many cannot understand why we cannot come to an agreement.

“Of course there is an agreement on the table. If that can get through then we can leave the EU and the Prime Minister has said she will then stand down.”

Labour's only MP in Suffolk, Ipswich's Sandy Martin, doubted whether many people would return to Westminster feeling refreshed. He said: “We had the recess reduced in time by a week so people had to telescope their engagements into the week that was left. It's not as if we were all on holiday when we're away from Westminster.”

And while it was good that talks between the government and opposition over Brexit were continuing, he did not have any clear idea of how successful they were likely to be.

Waveney MP Peter Aldous summed up many MPs' feelings: “I'd love Brexit to be sorted soon, but I'm not sure it will be!”

Most Read

Man’s body found on beach

Kessingland Beach. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

‘They’ve watched us all season, so it was our turn to watch them’ – Lambert on making his players face the North Stand after 1-0 defeat to Swansea

Town manager Paul Lambert makes a point to the fourth official in the first half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 1-0 home defeat to Swansea City

Dean Gerken is beaten as the visitors break the deadlock. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Woman, 65, failed to declare £86k savings while claiming benefits

Elizabeth Carroll failed to notify the DWP of a change of circumstances Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Families living in caravans and B&Bs for months after huge homeless rise

Kylie Goodyear with her daughter Emmie, son Leo and partner Lawrence Gilbert outside the Kingsley House Hotel, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Man’s body found on beach

Kessingland Beach. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

‘They’ve watched us all season, so it was our turn to watch them’ – Lambert on making his players face the North Stand after 1-0 defeat to Swansea

Town manager Paul Lambert makes a point to the fourth official in the first half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 1-0 home defeat to Swansea City

Dean Gerken is beaten as the visitors break the deadlock. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Woman, 65, failed to declare £86k savings while claiming benefits

Elizabeth Carroll failed to notify the DWP of a change of circumstances Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Families living in caravans and B&Bs for months after huge homeless rise

Kylie Goodyear with her daughter Emmie, son Leo and partner Lawrence Gilbert outside the Kingsley House Hotel, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Driver, 71, assaulted two police officers after snatching breathalyser

Edward Thornton was pulled over in Lakenheath Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Motorcyclist dies after crash on Easter Monday

A section of the A1120 between Stonham Aspal and Pettaugh Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘He will be sorely missed’ – Teacher at Claydon High killed in cycling accident

Matt Jack taught PE at Claydon High School near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE

Middy steams ahead with track extension with anniversary target

The extension to the Middy is now taking shape heading from Dovebrook. Picture: PAUL GEATER

See these stunning reader photos of Suffolk sunsets and sunrises

A colourful sunset mist Picture: PETER BASH
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists