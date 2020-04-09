‘I’m so relieved’ - Suffolk MPs send support as Boris Johnson moves out of intensive care

Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Picture: PA VIDEO/PA WIRE

Politicians from across Suffolk have sent their support to Prime Minister Boris Johnson who has been moved out of intensive care after falling ill with coronavirus.

A number of MP’s from across the region have taken to social media to send their best wishes to the Prime Minister whose health has improved after a short spell in intensive care.

Mr Johnson was first admitted to St Thomas’ Hospital in London on Sunday after testing positive for coronavirus, before being transferred to their intensive care unit on Monday.

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt was the first to pass on his support to the Conservative party leader.

Responding to the update he said: “Brilliant news. I’m so relieved.

“Millions of people up and down the country will now be letting out a massive sigh of relief. Fingers crossed for a full recovery as soon as possible.”

West Suffolk MP and Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Matt Hancock also sent a message to the PM.

He said: “So good that the Prime Minister is out of intensive care and on the road to recovery.

“The NHS is there for us all and I know our amazing NHS staff have given him their characteristic world-class care.”

Therese Coffey, MP for Suffolk Coastal, added: “Great news PM @BorisJohnson is out of intensive care.”

Colchester MP Will Quince also posted on social media.

He said: “So pleased and relieved to hear that @BorisJohnson is out of intensive care.

“My thoughts are with all those suffering with #COVID19 and their no doubt anxious friends, colleagues and family members.

“Thank you to the amazing #NHS teams up and down the country looking after them.”