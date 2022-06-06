Suffolk Tory MPs speak out on Boris Johnson ahead of confidence vote

The prime minister will today face a vote of confidence after a number of Tory MPs submitted letters saying they no longer wanted him to carry on - Credit: PA

Two Suffolk MPs have spoken out on today's news of a Tory vote of confidence in Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

MP for Suffolk Coastal and Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, Thérèse Coffey, said on Twitter: "I'm voting for the prime minister today and call upon my colleagues to do so too.

"The PM has got the big calls right - Covid, Ukraine, jobs, levelling up mission, cost of living help and he got Brexit done.

"Lets focus on delivering our manifesto that got us an 80 seat majority."

Boris Johnson with Therese Coffey in Suffolk during his party leadership campaign in 2019. - Credit: Paul Geater

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt said: "What happened in Number 10, detailed in the Sue Gray report, was unacceptable. However, it is my view that it will be the people that determine the outcome of the prime minister's fate at an election."

He added: "In the meantime, like many colleagues, I am desperately concerned about the impact of the cost of living on the most vulnerable and the small factor of war in Europe - a war that has profound consequences for our own country.

"This is where the government's focus should be."

Tom Hunt said what happened in Number 10 was wrong, but that the PM's fate should be decided by the people "at an election." - Credit: House of Commons

Waveney MP Peter Aldous has previously called for the Prime Minister to resign, while Central Suffolk and North Ipswich MP Dan Poulter said last week he was “unhappy” with the PM over Covid rule-breaking - but declined to say whether he has formally submitted a letter of no confidence.

Dr Poulter said: “The most serious charge against the Prime Minister is that of knowingly misleading parliament. Given the scale of rule-breaking in No.10 and across Whitehall that has now been confirmed by the Sue Gray report, I find it difficult to accept that the Prime Minister was unaware.

“His repeated assurances in Parliament that there was no rule-breaking lack credibility.

“It is a matter of principle that a minister who knowingly misleads Parliament should resign and this principle should also apply to the Prime Minister. Whether or not the Prime Minister is an asset to the country is of less importance."

Conservative MPs will today hold a vote of confidence in the prime minister's leadership after a number of Tory MPs submitted letters saying they no longer wanted him to carry on.

The news comes following the release of the Sue Gray report into parties in Downing Street during the Covid lockdowns.

The vote will take place between 6pm and 8pm, with a result expected shortly afterwards.