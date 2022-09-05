Terminally-ill Suffolk mum 'taken aback' at launch of her new garden

Sigi Mermagen, bottom left, at the launch of the new garden at her Witnesham home - Credit: SUBMITTED/SIGI MERMAGEN

A terminally-ill Suffolk mum has described being "taken aback" and "emotional" at the launch of a new garden to fulfil her wish for "somewhere nice to sit and recover".

Up to 130 guests, including friends from her school and university days, attended a barbecue at the Witnesham home of Sigi Mermagen, who was diagnosed with two rare brain tumours and given 18 months to live.

The garden had been created by local residents following a fundraiser on the JustGiving website, organised by her friend Clare Carr and included a new patio area with space for dining and coffee tables.

Mrs Mermagen said: “I was quite taken aback by the great turnout and felt very emotional about the whole thing. The garden is fantastic, there were lots of compliments.”

She bought food for the barbecue from local butchers and smoked canapes prepared by a Falkenham-based food supplier.

Children were able to enjoy a visit from an ice cream van - Credit: SUBMITTED/SIGI MERMAGEN

There was also an ice cream van for children, with proceeds from sales going to the brain tumour charity, the Brains Trust.

Mrs Mermagen said she was feeling ok and had just finished radiotherapy, with three tablets a day of chemotherapy scheduled from the middle of this week, although she said she had difficulty standing up for long and talking to others at the party.

She was featured in the EADT in May after being told in March that she had a grade 4 glioblastoma, following a seizure in which she felt her eyes flickering and found she was unable to control her movements.

The seizure had come out of the blue for Sigi, who had been previously been healthy and she phoned Mrs Carr in the aftermath to report "something strange happening" which caused her to lose control of her movements.

A crowd of 130 people gathered for the launch of Sigi Mermagen's new garden - Credit: SUBMITTED/SIGI MERMAGEN

However, by the time her friend went to visit her, she was OK again, but in a state of shock.

Surgeons at Addenbrookes Hospital in Cambridge were able to remove one of the tumours, but the second could not be removed due to its position in the brain.

Sigi wishes to raise awareness of brain cancer and will continue to fundraise for this charity.

For more information, please visit brainstrust.org.uk.