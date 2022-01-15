News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Suffolk mum diagnosed with terminal cancer after beating disease twice before

Matt Powell

Published: 7:00 PM January 15, 2022
Jemma Chatten

Jemma Chatten is sadly fighting cancer for the third time - Credit: Jemma Chatten

A Leiston mother-of-two is fighting cancer for the third time in her life - but this time around it has been confirmed as terminal.

Jemma Chatten felt very ill in December and went to the hospital for tests just before Christmas, several weeks later she was told she has secondary lung cancer and lymph node involvement.

In 2017 Jemma was first diagnosed with breast cancer when she was 28 and discovered that she had a BRCA1 gene mutation, which meant she was more likely to develop cancers.

After having chemotherapy to treat the cancer, Jemma discovered she was pregnant with her second child.

Once she had the baby, she discovered that the cancer was back and had a double mastectomy and hysterectomy before getting the all clear.

Until earlier this month when she was told the cancer had returned again.

Chelsea, Jemma's younger sister, set up a GoFundMe page to help support Jemma and her children.

Jemma Chatten

Jemma with her mum - Credit: Jemma Chatten

"We're just looking for something to prolong as much as we can," said Chelsea.

"Because she has got two kids, eight and three, so they are quite young, so it's not going to be easy for them either.

"My sister doesn't really want anything invasive treatment-wise, because she wants to be there as much as possible with the kids so that she can make sure that they're ok.

"She doesn't want to be having chemotherapy with all the side effects and then suffering for the last couple of months she has."

Jemma Chatten

Jemma is hoping dendritic cell therapy, which isn't offered on the NHS, will help increase her quality of life - Credit: Jemma Chatten

They are looking at an experimental treatment that may be able to prolong her life and treat the cancer, called dendritic cell therapy.

However, Jemma would need to fundraise £36,000 to be able to afford the cost of the treatment. 

In a worst case scenario the money would go to funeral costs and to her kids.

As the diagnosis is still very recent, there is currently no estimate on how long Jemma has left.

Jemma Chatten

Jemma and her family have been "overwhelmed" by the generosity of everyone who has donated already - Credit: Jemma Chatten

When she's feeling better Jemma loves to read, having studied English at university.

She also enjoys taking her daughter, eight, and son, three, for walks along the beach.

"She's not great at the minute, she's in a lot of discomfort with the whole thing," Chelsea added.

"I think this time because she knows that it is terminal, I guess she does know what it's like because she's had it before, but it's different now and she's got worst side effects than she had before."

If you would like to help donate, visit: gofundme.com/f/help-jemma-fight-cancer.

