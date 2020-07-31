Man denies murdering Suffolk mother-of-two
PUBLISHED: 13:00 31 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:20 31 July 2020
A 29-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to the murder of a Suffolk mother.
Charles Jessop appeared for a further case management hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday morning.
He was arraigned on a single count indictment of murdering 33-year-old Clare Nash on January 16.
Jessop, who appeared in court via video link from Norwich prison, is alleged to have murdered Miss Nash at a flat in Brickfields Avenue, Newmarket.
Miss Nash was found with severe injuries after police officers were called to the property at 9.35pm.
The mother-of-two was later pronounced dead by air ambulance medics.
An earlier hearing was told that her cause of death was “compression of the neck and stab wounds”.
Judge Martyn Levett listed the case for another hearing on August 28, when the court will indicate a date for trial.
Jessop was further remanded into custody until then.
