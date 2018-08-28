Sunshine and Showers

Suffolk Instagram trendsetter opens up about battle with anorexia

PUBLISHED: 15:35 27 January 2019 | UPDATED: 15:55 27 January 2019

Becky Evans. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Becky Evans. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Archant

A Suffolk mother who has amassed nearly 50,000 followers on Instagram for her home makeover tips has spoken publicly about her battle with anorexia.

Becky Evans, who has shared her personal battle with anorexia on Instagram Picture: BECKY EVANSBecky Evans, who has shared her personal battle with anorexia on Instagram Picture: BECKY EVANS

Becky Evans, from Felixstowe, decided to use the popular social media platform to tell of her own personal fight with the eating disorder and her addiction to laxatives.

Becky, who began posting DIY, home makeover, and fashion tips on Instagram as @beckyhomesweethomeaccount in 2017, said she wanted to “get people talking” about the “taboo subject”.

The 40-year-old shared photographs of herself weighing 7st 6lbs with her thousands of Instagram followers and described how she thought being thin would make he happy.

Since then, she said she has received an overwhelming response to her posts.

Becky Evans. Picture: RACHEL EDGE Becky Evans. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

“It’s strange because through the page you build relationships with people and you never meet 99% of them,” she said.

“I’ve always been quite open with my page but I thought ‘they are not exactly seeing the real me’ and so I posted the picture.

“It’s such a taboo subject still and I did it to try to get people talking. This was me saying ‘don’t be embarrassed, try to admit to someone you are struggling’.”

Becky, who first experienced eating issues aged 13, said she has received thousands of comments and messages from people after opening up about her personal struggle.

“You get the trolls of course, and I get those,” she said.

“But lots of people have messaged me to say ‘because of you, I’ve gone and got help’ and I’ve had a lot of mums get in touch to say their daughter is struggling.”

Becky, who has two children, Macauley, aged 21, and 18-year-old Brooke, said she would like to start visiting schools to speak with students about the issue.

“There’s so much pressure these days and what we see in these magazines isn’t real,” she said.

“Not enough is done really about all the air brushing that goes on.

“If I was my daughter’s age now, I’m not sure I’d still be here. I think a lot of celebrities need to take more responsibility.

“I pride myself on keeping it real now with everything I do and I would love to go into schools to talk to students about always striving for perfection.”

