Which is the best museum in Suffolk?

PUBLISHED: 15:33 27 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:33 27 August 2019

Which museum will you nominate for Suffolk Museum of the Year? Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Contributed

From transport to art, seafaring to industrial heritage, when it comes to museums Suffolk has it covered but which is your favourite?

Nominations are now being sought for the Suffolk Museum of the Year Awards and the Association for Suffolk Museums is encouraging members of the public to put their favourite local museums forward.

The Suffolk Museum of the Year Awards celebrate and champion the county's incredible museums and the hard work and dedication of their staff and volunteers.

Those making nominations are being asked to tell the judges just what makes their favourite museum a worthy of the Museum of the Year title.

The judges will whittle down the award entries to two winners ahead of the award ceremony on October 30. One award will go to a museum with less than 15,000 visitors per year and another will be go to one with more than 15,000 visitors per year.

Jayne Austin, Suffolk Museum Development and Partnership Manager, said: "Wherever you go in Suffolk, you won't be far from a museum which preserves and promotes the county's rich and diverse heritage. The museums are embedded in their local communities so we're really keen to receive nominations from local residents to help us recognise the museums' amazing work."

Use the nomination form here to tell us know which Suffolk museum deserves to win the award and what makes it special. Is it their collections or the work they do in their local community? Do they hold engaging events and exhibitions? Is it their commitment to a great visitor experience or remarkable staff and volunteers that makes a museum a must-visit destination?

Nominations close on September 1.

